Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Spurs Speak Highly of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as ahead of Tuesday’s matchup between the teams, the San Antonio Spurs speak highly of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/9/17

Milwaukee Bucks Player of the Week (Jan. 1 – 7) (read here): John Heffernon returns with his Player of the Week rankings with a rare change to the top two players in the past seven days.

Win In 6 Podcast #95: Searching For Answers at Center (read here): Jordan Treske and I reconvened for this week’s Win In 6 with Milwaukee’s center struggles the primary topic of our conversation.

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss to Washington Wizards (read here): Jordan Treske reflected on Sunday’s matinee loss to the Wizards, identifying his key takeaways from the action.

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 107-101 Loss to Washington Wizards (read here): Rohan Katti also focused on that game as he graded the performances of the Bucks, Jason Kidd and the Wizards.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/9/17

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo set to become household name you can’t pronounce (read here): Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News speaks with Gregg Popovich and his San Antonio Spurs players ahead of the Tuesday night visit of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Winning Spurs keep rolling with the changes (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel examines how the Spurs have managed to continue winning in light of significant recent changes.

NBA All-Stars: Top picks for East, West, with five new starters [$] (read here): ESPN Insider’s Kevin Pelton makes his picks for All-Star staring fives in both conferences with Giannis Antetokounmpo making the cut in the East.

League of Legends team Flyquest officially announced by Milwaukee Bucks owner (read here): After weeks of rumor and speculation Wes Edens’ esports team “Flyquest” was officially confirmed on Monday.

