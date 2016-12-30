Milwaukee Bucks Daily: New Arena Construction Making Good Progress

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as progress is being made on the construction of the new arena.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 12/29/16

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Win Over Detroit Pistons (read here): I looked back on Wednesday’s win in the Palace of Auburn Hills, highlighting some of the key takeaways from the game.

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 119-94 Win Over Detroit Pistons (read here): Ti Windisch also reflected on that game, grading the Bucks, Jason Kidd and the Pistons from that win.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 12/29/16

Milwaukee Bucks’ new arena construction on schedule (read here): Pete Zervakis of TMJ 4 reports on the progress being made in the new arena’s construction, as the first concrete slab for the concourse has been set.

The Bucks are different now (read here): Alex Boeder of Bucks.com writes that although this year’s Bucks could be destined for an eighth seed finish, this won’t be the same as the eighth seeds of years gone by.

Young Bucks and Wolves meet in border battle (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel caught up with Jason Kidd ahead of the Bucks’ Friday clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

