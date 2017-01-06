Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Media Gets Hit With Bucks Fever After NY Trip

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as the Bucks are the center of NBA media attention.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/5/17

Milwaukee Bucks: Player Power Rankings (Dec.29 – Jan. 4 (read here): Lukas Harkins rounds up his latest edition of the Bucks player power rankings following the action from the past seven days.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Receives Second Most All-Star Frontcourt Votes In East (read here):Ti Windisch rounds up the news that with over 500,000 votes, Giannis’ All-Star case is looking bright.

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Win Over New York Knicks (read here): I picked out some of the key talking points from the aftermath of Milwaukee’s dramatic win against the Knicks.

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 105-104 Win Over New York Knicks (read here): Ti Windisch also reflected on that game, dishing out grades for the Bucks, Jason Kidd and the Knicks.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/5/17

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Mediocre Record Is Hiding A Dangerous Team (read here): Chris Herring of FiveThirtyEight writes how many of the Bucks’ advanced numbers line up with teams who were historically far superior than Milwaukee’s current record.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is turning everyone into wide-eyed believers, just like him (read here): SB Nation’s Zito Madu wrote about Giannis’ innocence and the more serious and competitive streak that has emerged of late.

Game-winner a result of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s work in the post (read here): John Schuhmann of NBA.com looks at how Giannis created the opportunity for Wednesday’s game-winner thanks to the work he’s been putting in on improving his post repertoire.

Malcolm Brogdon, the Bucks’ second round draft pick, was steal of the NBA Draft (read here): USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt speaks to Malcolm Brogdon about his experiences in the league so far and how he’s outperforming the standards generally set by second rounders.

An Inside Look At Khris Middleton’s Rehab And Preparation For Return (read here): Jared Zwerling catches up with Khris Middleton for a piece on the NBPA site that looks at Middleton’s recovery, his recent one-on-one sessions with Giannis, plans after basketball, and his return to action.

Which Greek God Is Giannis Antetokounmpo? (read here): Andrew Tobolowsky of The Step Back writes about Giannis’ breakout season, and explores the pressing question of which Greek God the Greek Freak can claim to be.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Stars through the years (read here): With Giannis polling spectacularly in the early All-Star vote returns, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel look at a gallery of previous Bucks All-Stars.

You Have To Be Rich — Like Stupidly Rich — To Own An NBA Team (read here): Famed NBA superfan Jimmy Goldstein spoke to The Ringer’s Chris Vernon about how he almost bought the Bucks.

