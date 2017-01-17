Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Matthew Dellavedova’s Shoes Available In 70 Countries

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Matthew Dellavedova’s shoes look set to go worldwide.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/16/17

Win In 6 Podcast #96: Tinkering With Bench Rotations (read here): This week’s Win In 6 Podcast sees Jordan Treske and I join forces as usual, with this week’s discussion centered around Milwaukee’s bench.

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss to Atlanta Hawks (read here): Adam Coffman reflected on Sunday’s matinee loss to the Atlanta Hawks, highlighting some of the key talking points moving forward.

Milwaukee Bucks: Player Grades from 111-98 Loss to Atlanta Hawks (read here): Tom Pheister also looked back on that Hawks game to grade Milwaukee, Jason Kidd and Atlanta’s performances in the game.

Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Jan. 16 vs. Philadelphia 76ers (read here): Ti Windisch looked ahead to Monday’s game identifying keys to victory for both teams.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/16/17

PEAK announces Matthew Dellavedova’s signature shoe will be available in 70 countries (read here): Tom Read of Believe the Hype rounds up the details on how Matthew Dellavedova’s signature shoe, the PEAK Delly1s, will be distributed in 70 countries across the world.

76ers 113, Bucks 104: Embiid speeding up the process (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel gets the reaction to Milwaukee’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid’s dominant showing.

Adjusting expectations for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (read here): Our own Ti Windisch joins The Step Back’s Fastbreak Breakfast to talk about the emergence of Giannis as a superstar, Greg Monroe’s improvement, Malcolm Brogdon’s contributions, and much more.

Suns’ Johnny O’Bryant Named NBA D-League Performer of the Week (read here): Former Buck Johnny O’Bryant picked up weekly D-League honors having averaged 24 points and 17 rebounds over the past seven days.

