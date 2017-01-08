Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Matthew Dellavedova Is Back, But Malcolm Brogdon Will Start

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Matthew Dellavedova returns to action with a place on the bench.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/7/17

Milwaukee Bucks: Tony Snell Provides Stability in Khris Middleton‘s Absence (read here): In his debut at the site, Reid Mueller looks at ho Tony Snell has excelled in filling the void left in the starting lineup by Khris Middleton’s injury.

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss To New York Knicks (read here): Ti Windisch reflects on the Bucks’ disappointing loss to the Knicks on Friday and highlights some of his key takeaways from the action.

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 116-11 Loss to New York Knicks (read here): I also looked back on that game against the Knicks to grade how the Bucks, Jason Kidd and the Knicks performed in front of the ESPN cameras.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/7/17

Dellavedova Ready To Return, Brogdon To Start (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has the details on Matthew Dellavedova’s return to health, and how at least on Sunday, the Australian will come off the bench as Malcolm Brogdon remains in the starting five.

Could Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Lowry lose All-Star votes because of their last names? (read here): Brad Rowland of Uproxx details how in spite of Giannis’ strong early performance in the All-Star vote, he may still be losing votes due to people misspelling his surname.

Milwaukee Bucks Ratings on Fox Sports Wisconsin And Streaming Via Fox Sports Go Trending Up (read here): A recent piece on the team website suggests that greater numbers than ever are watching the Bucks this year, with ratings in Milwaukee on the rise and the Bucks’ leading the way in terms of engagement numbers across Fox’s host of NBA teams.

