Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Larry Sanders Set To Return To NBA

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as former Buck Larry Sanders has announced his intention to return to the NBA.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/26/17

Milwaukee Bucks: Player Power Rankings (Jan. 19 – 25) (read here): Lukas Harkins looked back on the action of the past seven days to identify to rank the Bucks players from top to bottom.

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss To Philadelphia 76ers (read here): Jordan Treske looked back on Wednesday’s loss to the 76ers and highlighted his key takeaways.

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 114-109 Loss To Philadelphia 76ers (read here): Tom Pheister also reflected on that game against the Sixers, grading the Bucks players, Jason Kidd and the 76ers overall.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/26/17

Former Bucks center Larry Sanders announces plan for NBA comeback (read here): Almost two years since the Bucks bought his contract out and he stepped away from the NBA for personal reasons, Larry Sanders, Milwaukee’s 15th overall pick in 2010, has announced his intention to come back to the NBA. Sanders has supposedly already staged workouts for teams, including the Boston Celtics.

Bucks’ Parker not chosen for Eastern Conference All-Stars (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes on Thursday’s All-Star reserves announcement, and Jabari Parker‘s absence from the East’s All-Star team.

