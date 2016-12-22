Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Kyrie Irving Hopes to Sweep Bucks in Playoffs

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Kyrie Irving wants to sweep the Bucks in the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving wants to play, and sweep, the Milwaukee Bucks in the Playoffs (read here): Perhaps still a little dazed from Malcolm Brogdon putting him on a poster on Tuesday night, Kyrie Irving came out firing after Wednesday’s Cavs win proclaiming that it “would be great to go four games against them”. Okay, Kyrie, okay.

Battle of the Unicorns (read here): Bill Simmons of The Ringer wrote about some of the NBA’s most unique players, comparing Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis to the man he concluded is the NBA’s ultimate unicorn: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t only young stud in Milwaukee (read here): Steve Aschburner of NBA.com wrote about how Jabari Parker‘s talent is worth noting around the league, making the Bucks a two-headed monster.

Cleveland Cavaliers honor Matthew Dellavedova, present him with championship ring (read here): Delly finally got his hands on his ring in Cleveland last night and was swamped by his former teammates in a celebratory moment.

Cavs 113, Bucks 102: Double dose of James, Irving too much (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports from last night’s game, where the Bucks fell off in the second half as LeBron and Kyrie hit their stride.

