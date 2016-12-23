Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Khris Middleton Hoping To Return This Season

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Khris Middleton maintains he wants to return this season.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 12/22/16

Milwaukee Bucks: Player Power Rankings (Dec.15-Dec.21) (read here): Lukas Harkins rounds up his picks for the Bucks top-three players over the past seven days with his latest player power rankings.

Milwaukee Bucks: Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas (read here): Ti Windisch highlights some of the best Bucks gift ideas that you could pick up last minute, or those that might be worthwhile if you can come up with a valid excuse for a late gift.

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways from Loss to Cleveland Cavaliers (read here): Jordan Treske looked back on Wednesday’s game between the Bucks and Cavs, highlighting his key takeaways from Milwaukee’s loss.

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades from 113-102 Loss to Cleveland Cavaliers (read here): I also reflected on that game, grading the Bucks, Jason Kidd and the Cavs from the second night of the back-to-back.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 12/22/16

Middleton eyes return to Bucks lineup this season (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel spoke to Khris Middleton, who says he’s making good progress back toward full health. Although Middleton notes that there’s still a long way to go until he’s even close to playing condition, he hopes that he’ll still be able to return before the season concludes.

2017 NBA All-Star: Five Players Worthy of First-Time Selections (read here): Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated’s The Crossover highlights five players who he believes are deserving of breakthrough All-Star appearances, and the first name to be mentioned is Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Young Milwaukee Bucks Tracker: Jabari Parker on a roll (read here): Dave Heller of Fox Sports Wisconsin has been tracking the progress of a number of young Bucks throughout the season, with Jabari Parker standing out in this latest edition.

