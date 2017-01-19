Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Khris Middleton Could Return Pre All-Star Break

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Khris Middleton‘s return could reportedly arrive sooner than expected.

Welcome back to Milwaukee Bucks Daily.

If this is your first time joining us for the daily roundup, the idea of this piece is generally to help keep you up to date on the best of all the latest Bucks news on a day-to-day basis.

This column acts as a means to recap what you might have missed from us at Behind The Buck Pass on the previous day, but also more importantly to share with you some of the work from around the internet that is worth your attention as a Bucks fan.

As usual, if you spot something that you think might be of interest, you can send it our way too. Tweet it to @BehindTheBucks or mail it to winin6podcast@gmail.com.

Let’s get down to it:

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/18/17

Milwauke Bucks: Jason Terry Brings The Enthusiasm and Leadership (read here): Reid Mueller looks at how Jason Terry has contributed to and influenced the young Bucks so far this season.

Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Jan. 18 at Houston Rockets (read here): Ti Windisch looked ahead to Wednesday’s matchup with the Rockets, highlighting major keys for both teams.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/18/17

Sources: Bucks hopeful Khris Middleton back before All-Star Break (read here): ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that Khris Middleton’s return may come even sooner than the previously optimistic estimates had predicted. According to Stein, a return early in February is now in play.

Milwaukee Bucks Find NBA Relevancy With Giannis “Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo (read here): Steve McPherson of Rolling Stone writes about how Giannis is propelling the Bucks into the spotlight, and how he could be the catalyst for a new generation of fans to fall in love with the Bucks, and the NBA more generally.

Malcolm Brogdon Is the Bucks’ Steadying Presence – As a Rookie (read here): Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer continues to gush over Malcolm Brogdon’s impact in his first NBA season with the Bucks.

ESPN Sports Science: The Greek Freak (read here): Ahead of Milwaukee’s Wednesday night appearance on ESPN, Giannis got the legendary Sports Science treatment in a video that illustrates just how unusual he is.

Rockets 111, Bucks 92: Antetokounmpo shines but Houston rolls (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel gets to reaction to Wednesday’s Bucks loss in the Toyota Center.

That’s it for today’s roundup but check back in tomorrow when we’ll do it all again.

This article originally appeared on