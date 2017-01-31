Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Jason Kidd Warns Against Khris Middleton Expectations

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as coach Jason Kidd warns against viewing Khris Middleton as the team’s sole savior when he eventually returns from injury.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/30/17

Win In 6 Podcast #98: Only When You Need Them, You Forget Them (read here): This week’s Win In 6 Podcast sees Jordan Treske and I discuss the frequent rotation changes, Greg Monroe‘s progress and fourth quarter performances, and the status of Point Giannis.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/30/17

Middleton will need time to adjust when he returns, says Kidd (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes of how ahead of Khris Middleton’s upcoming return from injury, Jason Kidd has warned that although Middleton may help, he’s not the answer to the team’s problems and he’ll be working off of a minutes restriction.

Thon Maker officialy exempt from Trump’s ban due to his dual citizenship (read here): Olgun Uluc of Fox Sports Australia writes that Thon Maker will be exempt from Trump’s immigrant travel ban, as Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed that it will not apply to those who hold dual Australian citizenship.

Payments on Milwaukee Bucks arena-related projects more than $80 million so far (read here): As the new Bucks arena begins to make visible progress, Rich Kirchen of the Milwaukee Business Journal reveals that the cost has tallied over $80 million to date.

