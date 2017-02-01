Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Jason Kidd Struggling With Power Forward Logjam

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as coach Jason Kidd speaks about the challenges of juggling his power forward rotation.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/31/17

Milwaukee Bucks: What If John Hammond Had Been Allowed To Pick Bobby Portis in 2015? (read here): With mention of John Hammond’s desire to have drafted Bobby Portis over Rashad Vaughn resurfacing in the media, I revisited that time to ask what the Bucks might look like now if their GM had come out on top in that power struggle.

Milwaukee Bucks: Miles Plumlee Is Doomed To Fail Without Steady Minutes (read here): Ti Windisch looks at the Miles Plumlee situation to note that unless the center ever gets a consistent role, the chances of him offering consistent production are slim.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/31/17

Power overload: Kidd faces juggling act at key position (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes of the Bucks congested power forward rotation, with thoughts from Jason Kidd on the challenges of finding minutes for everyone.

Utah Jazz: Giannis Antetokounmpo channeled doubt to emerge as NBA All-Star for Milwaukee Bucks (read here): With the Bucks in Utah to face the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune writes about Giannis, his development, and the special link he has to Rudy Gobert as underrated players in a below average draft class.

Which NBA team has the best 25-and-under core? (read here): Bryan Toporek of BBall Breakdown ranks the best young cores from around the NBA, with the Bucks slotting in at the top spot (at least until Khris Middleton turns 26).

