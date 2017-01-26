Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Jabari Parker’s Bright Future

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Jabari Parker‘s bright future earns some shine.

Welcome back to Milwaukee Bucks Daily.

If this is your first time joining us for the daily roundup, the idea of this piece is generally to help keep you up to date on the best of all the latest Bucks news on a day-to-day basis.

This column acts as a means to recap what you might have missed from us at Behind The Buck Pass on the previous day, but also more importantly to share with you some of the work from around the internet that is worth your attention as a Bucks fan.

As usual, if you spot something that you think might be of interest, you can send it our way too. Tweet it to @BehindTheBucks or mail it to winin6podcast@gmail.com.

Let’s get down to it:

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/25/17

Malcolm Brogdon Selected To Rising Stars Challenge (read here): Reid Mueller rounds up the details of Malcolm Brogdon’s upcoming appearance at All-Star Game.

Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Jan. 25 vs Philadelphia 76ers (read here): Ti Windisch picked out his keys to victory for both teams ahead of Wednesday’s game and shared our staff predictions.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/25/17

Giannis helps Bucks boost midseason attendance, TV ratings (read here): The Step Back’s David Ramil spoke to Jabari Parker about some of the elements of his life that have shaped his basketball journey up until this point, and how they influence how Parker views things and his bright future in the NBA.

Bucks forward Jabari Parker joining All-Star conversation (read here): Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today spoke to Jabari and Jason Kidd about how Parker is forcing his way into the periphery of All-Star conversations.

Brogdon named to Rising Stars Challenge (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel gets Jason Kidd’s reaction to news of Malcolm Brogdon’s place in the Rising Stars Challenge.

76ers 114, Bucks 109: Last-minute meltdown leads to loss (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also recapped Wednesday’s loss to the 76ers and got the reaction of Kidd and Greg Monroe.

Milwaukee Bucks achieve first hiring requirements on arena project (read here): Rich Kirchen of the Milwaukee Business Journal explains how the Bucks are hitting their quota in terms of local employment on the new arena.

That’s it for today’s roundup but check back in tomorrow when we’ll do it all again.

This article originally appeared on