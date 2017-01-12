Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Greg Monroe Not Thinking About Player Option

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Greg Monroe says he isn’t thinking about his player option for next season just yet.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/11/17

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Win Over San Antonio Spurs (read here): Jordan Treske has some takeaways from a weird and fantastic Bucks game that included Michael Beasley as the hero and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing just nine minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 109-107 Win Over San Antonio Spurs (read here): Ti Windisch graded each and every player, coach Jason Kidd and the Spurs after their game against the Bucks on Tuesday night that resulted in a clutch win for Milwaukee.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/11/17

Monroe finds comfort zone in second Bucks season (read here): Charles Gardner over at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote about Greg Monroe’s growing comfort with the Bucks and the good work he’s done coming off of the bench. Monroe also sort of addresses his player option, saying he hasn’t thought much about it yet.

Knowns and Unknowns: How Outliers Will Affect Milwaukee’s Growth (read here): Mitchell Maurer look a very interesting look at the concept of outliers–unexpectedly big games from role players–and how they will and have affected the Bucks, both in terms of outliers from Bucks and from opponents.

