Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Giannis Antetokounmpo Shines In New York

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Giannis Antetokounmpo sealed a memorable win in New York.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/4/17

Win In 6 Podcast #94: It’s Giannis Antetokounmpo’s World (read here): Jordan Treske and I got together to record an emergency podcast to react to Wednesday’s win and game-winner at MSG.

Milwaukee Bucks: Highlights From SI’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Feature (read here): I dove deeper into Lee Jenkins’ Giannis profile to talk about some of the most interesting and amusing details.

Milwaukee Bucks: Ball Movement Helping Three-Point Shooting Numbers (read here): Dan Larsen looks at how excellent Bucks’ passing of late is helping to buoy the team’s three-point shooting numbers too.

Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Jan. 4 at New York Knicks (read here): Ti Windisch looked ahead to the Knicks game, highlighting keys for both teams and sharing our staff prediction.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/4/17

Bucks 105, Knicks 104: Giannis’ buzzer-beater silences Garden crowd (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recaps the action from a wild night for the Bucks in Madison Square Garden, and gathers the locker room reaction to Giannis’ dramatic game-winner.

Add buzzer-beater to Antetokounmpo’s superstar résumé (read here): Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN was also on hand to witness Giannis’ heroics, as he got the reaction to Antetokounmpo’s shot from the man himself, as well as the general thoughts of his teammates on him.

The Vertical Podcast with Woj: John Hammond (read here): While the team was in New York, Bucks general manager John Hammond stopped by to record a podcast with Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Why the Bucks are the NBA’s biggest irritant (read here): Eric Nehm of ESPN Milwaukee writes about how the Bucks are annoying teams around the NBA, primarily because they’re not an easy win for anybody any more.

Sources: Milwaukee Bucks owner launches esports brand FlyQuest (read here): With Wes Edens reported to have purchased an esports franchise a few weeks back, more details have started to emerge around what that team will become.

