Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Dunk Heard Round The World

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as watching Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks become the new national pastime across America and Greece.

Welcome back to Milwaukee Bucks Daily.

If this is your first time joining us for the daily roundup, the idea of this piece is generally to help keep you up to date on the best of all the latest Bucks news on a day-to-day basis.

This column acts as a means to recap what you might have missed from us at Behind The Buck Pass on the previous day, but also more importantly to share with you some of the work from around the internet that is worth your attention as a Bucks fan.

As usual, if you spot something that you think might be of interest, you can send it our way too. Tweet it to @BehindTheBucks or mail it to winin6podcast@gmail.com.

Let’s get down to it:

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/13/17

Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Jan. 13 vs Miami Heat (read here): Ti Windisch previewed the match-up the Bucks had against the Heat on Friday. For once, a predicted Bucks blowout win actually happened!

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/13/17

Giannis Antetokounmpo takes off from outside paint, double clutches, and still dunks ball (read here): Whitney Medworth wrote about Giannis’ insane double-clutch dunk against the Heat on Friday. I was at the game against Miami, and I’m still about 75 percent sure that didn’t happen and this is some elaborate trick from Now You See Me 3. I mean, seriously.

Bucks vs Heat Final Score: Milwaukee bats down Heat in Giannis’ return, 116-108 (read here): Adam Paris over at Brewhoop knocked out a post-game article after Bucks/Heat last night, including a detailed recap and some thoughts about the contest.

That’s it for today’s roundup but check back in tomorrow when we’ll do it all again.

This article originally appeared on