Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes All-Star Push

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s All-Star push seems to be working.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/12/17

Milwaukee Bucks: Player Power Rankings (Jan 5 – Jan 11) (read here): Lukas Harkins ranked all the Bucks who played in games over the past week from best to worst. Because he was sick, Giannis was not number one for the first time all season!

Milwaukee Bucks: Jabari Parker Producing Without Giannis Antetokounmpo (read here): Reid Mueller looked at how Jabari Parker has stepped up for the Bucks while Giannis has been sitting due to illness over the past week or so.

NBA All-Star: Giannis Antetokounmpo Fifth Among Vote-Getters (read here): Ti Windisch looked at the numbers that came out involving NBA All-Star yesterday. According to the latest release, Giannis is fifth among NBA players in votes so far, and a lock to win a starting spot from the fan vote portion of the voting, although media and players get votes too.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/12/17

Bucks’ Beasley sets right pace for youngsters (read here): Charles Gardner over at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel covered how Jason Kidd is getting Michael Beasley to teach Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo how to be closers, among other things like the All-Star vote update.

Milwaukee Bucks Trade Deadline Primer (read here): Adam Paris over at Brewhoop looked at potential assets the Bucks have and some player types they may be interested in as the team approaches the trade deadline.

