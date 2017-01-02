Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Giannis and Westbrook Set To Go Head-To-Head

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook prepare to go head-to-head.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/1/17

The Milwaukee Bucks Must Acquire Another Point Guard (read here): Dan Larsen believes that in spite of positive flashes from Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova this season, the Bucks need to adjust their lack of point guard depth.

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Win Over Chicago Bulls (read here): I reflected on Milwaukee’s New Year’s Eve win in Chicago, highlighting some key takeaways from the team as a whole and individually.

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 116-96 Win Over Chicago Balls (read here): Ti Windisch looked back on that game too, grading the Bucks, Jason Kidd and the Bulls on the night.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/1/17

Antetokounmpo-Westbrook show on tap Monday night (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel looks ahead to the clash between two of the league’s more unique talents as Russell Westbrook’s Thunder visit Giannis and the Bucks on Monday.

Top NBA surprises for 2017 [$] (read here): The ESPN Insider crew get together to predict some of the surprises for the coming year, with the rising Bucks getting a couple of mentions along with Khris Middleton.

Welcome to the party: Candidates for first-time All-Star bids (read here): From a few days back, Fran Blinebury of NBA.com highlights Giannis as the no.1 contender to make a first-time All-Star appearance this year.

