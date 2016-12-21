Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Cavs Best Bucks in Overtime Thriller

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as the Bucks just fell short against the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime on Tuesday.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 12/20/16

Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Dec. 20 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (read here): Ti Windisch looked ahead to the Tuesday matchup with the Cavs, identifying his keys to success for both teams and sharing our staff predictions.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 12/20/16

Cavaliers 114, Bucks 108 OT: James answers Milwaukee rally (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports from the Bradley Center following Tuesday’s game, with quotes from Jason Kidd, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and more.

Bucks looking at ’48 hours’ with focus on world champs (read here): Also from Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a look ahead to an unusual back-to-back as the Bucks prepared for 48 hours with the champs. Jason Kidd and Tyronn Lue share their thoughts on what they learned from their previous meeting this year and what they expect in this home and home.

Milwaukee Bucks hold town hall for city workers on arena project (read here): Scott Paulus of the Milwaukee Business Journal has the photos and details of a recent town hall meeting held by the Bucks to give details of potential jobs in the team’s new arena project.

