Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Bucks, Thon Maker Make Headlines Following Trump’s Ban

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as the fallout continues to Trump’s ban, with the Bucks and Thon Maker finding themselves in related NBA headlines.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/29/17

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss to Boston Celtics (read here): Jordan Treske reflected on the Bucks’ overtime to the Celtics on Saturday, highlighting his key takeaways.

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 112-108 Loss to Boston Celtics (read here): Rohan Katti also looked back on that game, grading the performances of the Bucks, Jason Kidd and the Celtics.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/29/17

Trump’s ban sparks rebuke from Bucks official (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes of how in light of Donald Trump’s ban on immigrants entering the US from seven countries, Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry offered a strong response on social media reflecting on his family’s own immigrant roots and concerns over Thon Maker’s freedom to travel out of the country.

2016-17 NBA Power Rankings: Washington Wizards Look Legit In Week 15 (read here): Gerald Bourguet of HoopsHabit released his latest weekly power rankings, and in a trend that will certainly continue into all of the national power rankings over the coming days, the Bucks are in free fall.

