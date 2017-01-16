Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Bucks Loss Gives Hawks Season Tiebreaker

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as the Atlanta Hawks got the best of the Bucks for the third time this season.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/15/17

Milwaukee Bucks: Player of the Week (Jan. 8 – 14) (read here): John Heffernon makes his pick for Bucks player of the week, with a new face rising to the top in a week where illness limited the Greek Freak.

Milwaukee Bucks Twitter Mailbag: Is Jabari Parker An All-Star? (read here): Tim Wray answers some of our readers’ questions from Twitter, with Jabari’s All-Star case among the topics of conversation.

Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Jan. 15 at Atlanta Hawks (read here): Ti Windisch looked ahead to Sunday’s game identifying keys to victory for both teams.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/15/17

Hawks 111, Bucks 98: Dunleavy fits in quickly for Atlanta (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recaps and gets the reaction to Sunday’s matinee game from Atlanta, as the Bucks fell to the Hawks and gave up a potentially important playoff tiebreaker.

Pre-game report: Kidd says Bucks must defend the 3, limit Schröder (read here): Again from Charles Gardner, this time coming from before the game, Jason Kidd highlighted what he believed would be key to a positive performance at Philips Arena.

Best NBA rookies: Top shooter, passer, 19-year-old and more [$] (read here): Kevin Pelton of ESPN Insider identifies the best rookies across a number of categories, with Malcolm Brogdon as the only player to be credited as the best in two categories. Pelton listed Brogdon as the best passer and defender in the rookie class.

