Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Bucks Lose as Teletovic Misses With Concussion

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Mirza Teletovic was forced to sit out Monday’s Bucks loss due to the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Welcome back to Milwaukee Bucks Daily.

If this is your first time joining us for the daily roundup, the idea of this piece is generally to help keep you up to date on the best of all the latest Bucks news on a day-to-day basis.

This column acts as a means to recap what you might have missed from us at Behind The Buck Pass on the previous day, but also more importantly to share with you some of the work from around the internet that is worth your attention as a Bucks fan.

As usual, if you spot something that you think might be of interest, you can send it our way too. Tweet it to @BehindTheBucks or mail it to winin6podcast@gmail.com.

Let’s get down to it:

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 12/26/16

Milwaukee Bucks: Trading Greg Monroe Would Tank the Bucks (read here): In light of recent rumors of Milwaukee’s continued willingness to trade Greg Monroe, Ti Windisch explains why that could be incredibly detrimental to the Bucks’ season.

Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Dec. 26 at Washington Wizards (read here): Ti Windisch also highlighted his keys for both the Bucks and Wizards heading into Monday’s game and shared our staff predictions.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 12/26/16

Pre-game report: Beasley returns to lineup; Teletovic in concussion protocol (read here): Prior to Monday night’s game in DC, Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Mirza Teletovic would be among Milwaukee’s inactive players on the night. Due to a heavy fall he suffered during the Bucks’ previous Washington win, Teletovic was placed under the league’s concussion protocol.

Wizards 107, Bucks 102: Fourth quarter woes in Washington (read here): Charles Gardner of the Journal Sentinal was then also on hand post-game to round up all of the quotes and reactions from inside the Milwaukee locker room as the Bucks blew a fourth quarter lead to lose to the Wizards.

That’s it for today’s roundup but check back in tomorrow when we’ll do it all again.

This article originally appeared on