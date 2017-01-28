Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Bucks Get Blown Out In Toronto Again

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as the Bucks continue to have no answers for the Toronto Raptors.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/27/17

Milwaukee Bucks: Game Preview: Jan. 27 at Toronto Raptors (read here): Ti Windisch wrote about his keys for both the Bucks and Raptors, and shared our staff predictions ahead of Friday’s game in the Air Canada Center.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/27/17

Raptors 102, Bucks 86: Lowry too much to handle as slide continues (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports from Toronto on Milwaukee’s big loss to the Raptors, and gets the reaction of Jason Kidd, Jabari Parker and more.

Dog days of January a challenge for Bucks, NBA teams (read here): Prior to the game, Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also wrote about the struggles of many of the East’s teams in January, with thoughts from coach Kidd and Kyle Lowry.

For Milwaukee Bucks’ Thon Maker, odyssey to NBA led through Canada (read here): Robert McLeod of The Globe and Mail wrote about how Friday represented a homecoming of sorts for Thon Maker, with the youngster having spent a couple of years prior to his arrival in the NBA working on his game in Orangeville, Ontario.

