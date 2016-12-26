Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Brogdon And Monroe Are Best Buds

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Malcolm Brogdon talks about how much he enjoys playing with Greg Monroe.

Welcome back to Milwaukee Bucks Daily.

If this is your first time joining us for the daily roundup, the idea of this piece is generally to help keep you up to date on the best of all the latest Bucks news on a day-to-day basis.

This column acts as a means to recap what you might have missed from us at Behind The Buck Pass on the previous day, but also more importantly to share with you some of the work from around the internet that is worth your attention as a Bucks fan.

As usual, if you spot something that you think might be of interest, you can send it our way too. Tweet it to @BehindTheBucks or mail it to winin6podcast@gmail.com.

Let’s get down to it:

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 12/25/16

Win In 6 Podcast #92: The Khris(tmas) Middleton Recovery Edition (read here): Adam McGee and Jordan Treske sat down for a special festive edition of the Win In 6 podcast, this one focused on talks of Khris Middleton‘s return to action for the Bucks.

“Twelve Days of Bucksmas” (read here): Lukas Harkins was feeling the Christmas spirit coursing through his veins, so he decided to adapt the popular song “12 Days Of Christmas” to a Bucks-themed version. It turned out well!

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 12/25/16

Bucks’ Brogdon shines in a dull-looking rookie class (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote that Malcolm Brogdon is one of the very few players from the 2016 NBA Draft who looks good, and reports on his bond with center Greg Monroe on the floor.

Milwaukee Bucks: Jabari Parker Has Found His Groove (read here): Nicholas Agar-Johnson over at Hoops Habit took a look at how Jabari Parker has done this season, as well as taking glances at other trends around the Bucks.

Wizards seek better result vs. Antetokounmpo, Bucks (Dec 26, 2016) (read here): For a different perspective on the upcoming rematch between the Bucks and Wizards on Monday, this piece is more focused on Washington than Milwaukee.

That’s it for today’s roundup but check back in tomorrow when we’ll do it all again.

This article originally appeared on