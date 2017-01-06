Milwaukee Bucks Best and Worst: December 30 – January 5

In this edition of the Best and Worst, we look at the Bucks’ point guard position, a recent string of injuries, and much more.

Welcome to the Milwaukee Bucks’ Best and Worst, a semi-regular column that will look back on some of the most encouraging and discouraging events we’ve seen in recent games.

We will focus on more overarching trends and statistical positives and negatives than simple game-by-game analysis. The hope here is that by taking a step back, we can avoid short-term overreaction and focus on more encompassing issues.

The Bucks began their week with a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but rebounded in a nice way with a third straight dispatching of the Chicago Bulls and a great win over Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition to their work on the court, the Bucks are beginning to get a lot of buzz nationally thanks both to their victory against OKC and most recently, the appearance of Giannis Antetokounmpo on a regional cover of Sports Illustrated.

If you haven’t read the accompanying article, do so immediately, then come back here. There’s a lot to get into regarding the Bucks’ past few games, so let’s get into it!

Now, what has made Brogdon most effective – and vitalized the Bucks' bench in the process – has been his on-court relationship with Greg Monroe. The two often come off the bench as Jason Kidd's first subs of the game, replacing Delly and John Henson. In this time, the Bucks' efficiency skyrockets. When Brogdon and Moose share the floor, the team puts up an average of 117 points per 100 possessions, per NBAwowy. (For comparison, the team as a whole averages 109.4.) However, when Brogdon plays without Monroe on the floor with him, this number falls to a below-average 102. Clearly, if Brogdon is to be best used, he must play alongside Moose to maximize his impact, which would mean that Monroe would need to supplant Henson as well. This is where the campaign to start Brogdon hits a roadblock. Monroe is playing the best basketball of his time with the Bucks (as well as the best defense of his career) largely because he is given the freedom to feast on opposing bench lineups. Putting him back in the starting lineup would only be a return to the same spacing and usage issues that crippled last year's team, the very issue that drove many, author included, to vie for a Monroe trade. That being said, Brogdon has been the Bucks' best guard, and Monroe their best center, so the move may at some point in the season become viable. Would I be surprised if Brogdon and Monroe start games this season? No, but as it stands now, it certainly doesn't look like the right move.

Best: Bucks Making History

The Bucks’ third straight win over the Chicago Bulls was significant not only because of the rivalry between the two franchises, but also due to the impressive and historic performances of Giannis and Brogdon.

Giannis put up an absurd 35-9-7-7-2 line, coming very close to a quadruple double and dominating all aspects of the floor in the process.

Giannis with 35 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 blocks tonight. Per @bball_ref, this has happened exactly one time since 1983. pic.twitter.com/2lZGvrHRNk — Adam Coffman (@A_Coffee4) January 1, 2017

Antetokounmpo also shot an absurd 13-for-19 from the field. Games like this are the one’s most responsible for the media attention lavished on him recently, but he wasn’t the only Buck to make history Saturday night.

Malcolm Brogdon, who started in place of the injured Matthew Dellavedova, finished with 15 points 11 rebounds, and 12 assists in the third triple-double by a Buck this year.

This was perhaps even more significant than Giannis’ game because of several factors. For one, Brogdon is a second-round pick – only one other second-round rookie in NBA history has put up a triple-double in their first season.

For another, this performance came in Brogdon’s second career start (his first coming the day before), underscoring the maturity and level-headedness with which he plays the game.

From Giannis and Brogdon’s individual lines against the Bulls to the Greek Freak’s SI cover and All-Star Vote numbers, the Bucks have been making some history as of late, and taking fans along for the ride.

Best: Giannis Fixes the Fouls

In one of my earlier Best and Worsts of the season, I pointed out Giannis’ tendency to foul early and often as one of the fixable flaws in his game. At that point, he was coming off a year leading the league in total fouls and was on pace to better that mark this season.

Since that point, however, we’ve seen a definite improvement in his play. Although he still leads the team with 3.4 fouls per game, he’s committed only 2.4 per contest in his last five games. In the Bucks’ win over the Thunder, he had his first career game with over 20 points and zero fouls.

This recent downturn has occurred partially because of Giannis being less reckless on the defensive end and also partially as a result of the Bucks’ defensive scheme.

Even though he is considered to play the small forward position, Giannis actually guards the opposing power forward most of the time. This allows him to roam off his man more frequently, using his length and quickness to disrupt opposing passes and drives.

Less responsibility on the ball has allowed for Giannis to cut down on unnecessary contact and boost his steal and block numbers to 1.9 and 2.0 per game.

Without having to worry about foul trouble, Jason Kidd can have a more concrete idea of his rotation heading into games, and Giannis can spend more time out on the floor leading the Bucks.

Worst: Injury Troubles

Injuries are a constant within professional sports and the NBA, and the Bucks have been hit hard by them of late.

Obviously, Khris Middleton‘s torn hamstring has been one of the main storylines of the season, but in recent days, Michael Beasley, Matthew Dellavedova, Rashad Vaughn, and Mirza Teletovic have all missed time due to ailment.

Luckily, it doesn’t appear that any of these have affected the Bucks too greatly given their recent hot streak, but it stands to reason that injuries will catch up with the Bucks eventually, as they do every team.

Even with the massive load he carries, it’s nice to see that Giannis has played in 35.3 minutes per game, which ranks him 14th leaguewide. Overusing the Freak would be all-to-easy, but Kidd has done well to ensure he remains healthy and rested for later in the season.

Given how delicately constructed the Bucks’ lineup is, they should consider themselves lucky that they have been able to work around the misfortunes that have befallen them.

Worst: Slow Starts

Although the Bucks’ string of success of late might lead you to believe otherwise, the team has put themselves in some serious holes to begin games.

Milwaukee has found themselves down early 34-21 against the Timberwolves, 11-1 against the Bulls, and 13-4 versus the Thunder. Looking back farther, one can see that this is not a new issue, as the team fell behind quickly in their two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers as well.

in the latter two contests this week, the Bucks would come back to win, but they would unquestionably be better off had they not put themselves in such a position. In games such as the Timberwolves’, the slow start could have made the difference in the games’ outcome, as Milwaukee ended up falling by 17.

The slow starts could be attributed to the Bucks’ lagging offense. The team is obviously best when playing at a fast pace in transition; for whatever reason, their halfcourt sets seem fairly rudimentary and stagnant.

As I mentioned last week with regards to the Bucks’ clutch performance, scoring drops for Milwaukee when the tempo decreases. Perhaps the Bucks’ proverbial engines take a while to rev up, or maybe a youth-led team has trouble coming out of the gate strong.

Either way, it’s an issue that needs to be looked at by the coaching staff, as the Bucks won’t always have the ability to rectify their mistakes in-game and come back as they have recently, especially if they are to make the playoffs.

That’s it for this week’s Best and Worst, make sure to check back soon where we’ll go through all the new items of note the Bucks have left for us!

