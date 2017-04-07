Milwaukee Bucks And The Eastern Conference Playoff Draft

If the Eastern Conference redrafted rosters for the playoffs after the regular season ended, who would be picked first? How would the Milwaukee Bucks players be valued?

The Milwaukee Bucks have a roster brimming with potential. Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded into an All-NBA player this season, Thon Maker has been starting and flashing signs of a unicorn-type game and Khris Middleton might be the most underrated player in the league.

But as the regular season draws to a close and the playoffs approach, the potential of this roster becomes less important. Milwaukee and its fans want to know how their team matches up against its other playoff competitors.

This piece is a unique look at the Bucks and the players on other Eastern Conference teams. Not simply how talented/skilled/deep their roster is, but specifically how their roster is valued when it comes to this year’s playoffs.

As fans, media and team officials all debate a closely contested MVP race, one line of reasoning is to rise above meaningless regular season games and look to the postseason. “Which player would you pick for a single playoff series?”

What if that question was turned into an actual draft? What if the entire Eastern Conference — every player from every team — was made available for the eight postseason squads? Which players would be valued more highly for their ability to succeed in a playoff environment?

How would the Bucks’ compatriots evaluate their roster?

As such, Hoops Habit now presents the inaugural postseason draft.

The Rules

The rules of the draft will be simple and similar to the NBA Draft in execution. Each round will have eight picks, with the top-seeded team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, picking first. Picks will proceed in order through to the team currently in eighth place as of games played Tuesday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers will then pick again at the top of the second round.

Because most teams have a number of injured players and prospects on their roster that will not see postseason minutes, this draft will only go for 10 rounds. Any players not selected will then effectively be given back to their current teams as deep bench options.

Without the gift of foresight, we will not know how well players that are currently injured will perform when they return.

For the purposes of this exercise, those players with injuries expected to return around the start of the playoffs will be treated as fully healthy and those with clear season-ending injuries are going to be treated as unavailable (sorry, Derrick Rose).

While this exercise is meant to highlight which players in the Eastern Conference are valued for their playoff ability, it’s impossible to sort every player perfectly in a vacuum. Each team will use factors such as scheme, organizational philosophy and team dynamics to help pick.

Teams will also operate with a slight preference towards their own players.

With the ground rules laid, we now move to the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Draft 2017.

Round 1

1. Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James, F – It doesn’t matter which team was allowed to pick first, LeBron James would be far and away the only player in consideration.

Not only is he in contention for the best player of all time, but James showed in last season’s postseason run that he is still the most intimidating two-way force in the league right now.

LeBron has challengers for the MVP this season, but that applies to a regular season award. If the entire pool of NBA players was made available to a team putting together a roster for one postseason, James would almost certainly be the selection.

Compared to just the Eastern Conference, the King holds his throne easily.

2. Boston Celtics: Jimmy Butler, F – The Celtics have risen to the top of the Eastern Conference standings by a combination of factors, but most noticeably the offensive wizardry of Isaiah Thomas.

While Thomas has a case for the second-best season in the East this year (perhaps even the best), his size and defensive limitations drop him behind the elite two-way wings in the East.

Butler and the Celtics will unite here after seasons of trade speculation, perhaps as a harbinger of what this offseason has in store. Butler has a track record of playoff excellence, and is most likely the player best equipped to check LeBron James with his combination of strength and athleticism.

He gives the Celtics the best foundation to build on at both ends of the court.

3. Toronto Raptors: Paul George, F – Again we see the value of the two-way wing, as the Raptors take George over Thomas and their own Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. George has a playoff history of his own, twice doing battle against the Miami Heat to decide the Eastern Conference.

Just last season he nearly drug the Indiana Pacers to a first-round upset of these Raptors, something Toronto neither forgets nor wishes to repeat here.

4. Washington Wizards: John Wall, PG – Our first non-wing goes here, as the Wizards take one of their own in John Wall. While Giannis Antetokounmpo is still on the board and fits the two-way wing mold, he has just one playoff series to his ledger.

Wall has multiple series wins on his account and his size and defensive ability push him ahead of other East guards such as Thomas or Lowry. Head coach Scott Brooks centers his offense on a dynamic point guard and is guaranteed of one here.

5. Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, F – Three of our top five teams select players of their own, as the Bucks get the “Greek Freak” all to their own.

In addition to his seamless fit into Milwaukee’s switch-everything defense, his size and ability to seize transition opportunities makes Antetokounmpo even more terrifying in a playoff setting. Giannis may not have the playoff experience yet, but everyone knows he will have it soon.

Atlanta Hawks: Isaiah Thomas, PG – Thomas finally goes sixth to the Atlanta Hawks, where his offensive mastery is too great to overlook.

Last season, the Hawks were warped nearly to the breaking point guarding Thomas in the playoffs, and head coach Mike Budenholzer will craft plays on the fly to take advantage of his gifts.

Thomas’ ability to rise to the occasion in the fourth quarter shows an extra gear the guard can reach for in high-leverage playoff situations.

Chicago Bulls: Kyrie Irving, PG – From among a group of guards Kyrie emerges as the postseason hero, he of the Finals-clinching dagger just last season.

As games slow down in the playoffs and half-court offense becomes key, Irving’s ability to create shots off the dribble will keep the Bulls from stagnating on offense.

Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry, PG – In past season Lowry struggled once the playoffs hit, but last season he and the Raptors broke through and made the Conference Finals.

Assuming full health, Lowry is the rare player who can lock down opposing point guards on one end and unlock the offense on the other.

Round Two:

1. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kemba Walker, PG – Walker is another player with sparse playoff experience, but the Hornets did take the Heat to seven games last year.

In a well-deserved All-Star year, Walker has been tremendous all season, adding a consistent three-point shot to his arsenal of layups and floaters.

Walker gives the Cavaliers something similar to Kyrie Irving’s contributions while adding in durability and a somewhat better defensive portfolio.

2. Boston Celtics: Paul Millsap, F – Pairing Millsap and Butler gives the Celtics a fearsome defensive core, able to guard any position with strength and intelligence.

Millsap is likewise a strong offensive piece without demanding high usage, a boon to team-building in such a setting (and with a ball-dominant wing in Butler). This exercise of course is assuming Millsap is fully healthy and if so, he is a strong pick in the second round.

3. Toronto Raptors: DeMar DeRozan, G – Having passed on Lowry in the first-round to take an elite wing, the Raptors get one of their own in DeRozan to pair with George.

While DeRozan is no defensive ace, he has shown over the last few weeks he can fit well into a strong defensive scheme and not spring a leak. Offensively he is in the midst of a phenomenal year, and would provide head coach Dwane Casey a familiar option for offensive sets.

4. Washington Wizards: Al Horford, F/C – This is a pairing that almost occurred this offseason, when Horford chose the Boston Celtics over the Wizards during free agency (can you imagine the strength of this Washington team with Al Horford instead of Ian Mahinmi and Andrew Nicholson?).

Horford can stretch the floor around a Wall-center pick-and-roll, or play the pivot and both roll to the rim and pop out for mid-range shots. He can play the role of both Marcin Gortat and Markieff Morris on this team.

5. Milwaukee Bucks: Kevin Love, F/C – Overshadowed in Cleveland by the presence of James and Irving, it was not long ago that Love was showing up on MVP ballots. He is a dynamic offensive player who has shown he can fill a role when needed, but has shined when running the show.

He would give the Bucks an offensive hub to build around such as their don’t have — or at least haven’t since Jabari Parker went down.

6. Atlanta Hawks: Dwyane Wade, G – The Hawks complete their starting backcourt with one of the players helped most by this playoff-only exercise.

Wade showed last season he is still a postseason Hercules, seemingly defeating the Charlotte Hornets single-handed to advance Miami to the second round.

Thomas can thrive on-and-off the ball, and running IT off of screens with Wade holding the ball is just one of the plays that will make opposing defense stretch towards their limit.

7. Chicago Bulls: Bradley Beal, G – Fred Hoiberg has been hamstrung in Chicago by a lack of personnel that fit his system, the pace-and-space offense that propelled his Iowa State teams to contention. For one postseason at least, Hoiberg can finally have a roster that works.

Beal and Irving are a shooting combination akin to the Splash Brothers, and offensively could break the system. While neither are an elite defender, the Bulls may score too many points for that to matter.

8. Miami Heat: Carmelo Anthony, F – For all of the media noise and Knicks drama, Anthony remains a steadily consistent player not far removed from All-NBA excellence.

Not only is Miami a realistic place for Anthony to consider as his next NBA home, it’s a perfect fit in the playoff-only draft. The Heat are no stranger to star power, and Anthony would make a solid complement to Lowry’s shooting.

Round 3

1. Cleveland Cavaliers: Khris Middleton, G/F – The second Buck off the board goes to the Cleveland Cavaliers, providing a backcourt stopper to shut down the elite point guards in the Conference.

The one piece James hasn’t been able to find in Cleveland has been a long two-way shooting guard and he gets one in Middleton here. When the Cavaliers go small he can easily play the 3 as well, making his versatility yet another piece to the Cavaliers’ puzzle.

2. Boston Celtics: Serge Ibaka, F/C – Another pick, another versatile two-way player for the Celtics. Pairing Ibaka and Millsap ensures that Boston can both set up a 5-out system on offense, and switch easily on defense without sacrificing rim protection.

3. Toronto Raptors: Goran Dragic, PG – The Raptors get a point guard here in Dragic, who has parked a surprisingly competent Miami offense this year.

By pushing the ball every possession he puts opposing defenses in tough binds, especially setting up cross-matches for this team’s scorers to exploit.

4. Washington Wizards: Jae Crowder, F – While Crowder’s incredibly valuable contract doesn’t come into play here, his defensive prowess and spot-up shooting do. The quintessential 3-and-D player is a perfect fit around the pick-and-rolls Wall will run.

If the Wizards shift down, Crowder can play small-ball 4 beside Horford.

5. Milwaukee Bucks: Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, G – The Bucks are just one of the teams that can testify to to Caldwell-Pope’s rise this season.

Already one of the best guard defenders in the league, Caldwell-Pope has perfected his shooting ability and is often Detroit’s best option down the stretch in games. With Antetokounmpo present to handle the ball, Caldwell-Pope can play off-the-ball and defend point guards.

6. Atlanta Hawks: Dwight Howard, C – With a backcourt focused on offense, the Hawks can use a stout defender in the middle. Howard has put together another solid season and has a long history of stepping up in the postseason at both ends of the court.

7. Chicago Bulls: Otto Porter, F – Porter is enjoying a breakout year this season, leading the league in three-point percentage and guarding the opposing team’s best wing player. That will fit well with a Chicago team loading up from point guard down.

8. Miami Heat: Avery Bradley, G – Spot up shooting is always a strong skill around a ball-dominant forward such as Carmelo Anthony, and Bradley is the low-usage shooter that fits perfectly in such a role.

Add in his defensive skill set and the combination of Bradley and Lowry can slow down nearly any backcourt.

Round 4

1. Cleveland Cavaliers: Brook Lopez, C – James has always thrived alongside a center who can shoot from deep, from Chris Bosh to Kevin Love and Channing Frye. Lopez has added that skill to his game and is bombing from long range in Brooklyn.

Although not an elite rebounder, Lopez brings strong offensive tools to the table.

2. Boston Celtics: Nicolas Batum, G – Having filled out their frontcourt, the Celtics finally snag a backcourt piece in Nic Batum. The French guard and current Hornet can function as a secondary playmaker, fights hard on defense and does well at the small things a team needs to excel.

3. Toronto Raptors: Tristan Thompson, C – While there are players with higher upside or more alluring skill sets available, the Raptors opt for a battle-tested playoff veteran with a ring in his display case.

Thompson instantly gives them an advantage on the glass and a tough defender down low.

4. Washington Wizards: Robert Covington, G/F – Although Covington has never been tested in the postseason, he brings a unique package of skills that fit perfectly with the roster Washington is building.

Pairing Covington and Crowder give the Wizards the best wing defense in the field and Covington has the ability to be an elite shooter from outside.

5. Milwaukee Bucks: Evan Fournier, G – With KCP guarding point guards, the Bucks want a player to slot at the 2 and Evan Fournier is an apt pick. While the Magic have struggled this season, Fournier has the ability to be a dynamic offensive piece who still contributes on defense.

His shooting in particular will fit well here.

6. Atlanta Hawks: Markieff Morris, F – Slotting alongside Dwight Howard will be the mercurial Morris.

One month he looks like the league’s best value contract as he hits shots and bangs around on defense; the next month he is bricking complicated floaters and attempting defense flat-footed. The best version of Morris unlocks a lot for this Atlanta Hawks roster.

7. Chicago Bulls: Hassan Whiteside, C – It is hard to know where to take a center leading the league in rebounding, swatting away innumerable shots and yet struggling to guard a basic pick and roll.

For the Bulls it is here, who have loaded up on outside players and need to lock up the center position.

8. Miami Heat: Andre Drummond, C – Having a down year allows Drummond to fall this far, but his elite rebounding and post defense give him a place in Miami.

With elite shot creators in Lowry and Anthony on the roster, Drummond will focus on attacking the offensive glass and creating extra possessions.

Round 5

1. Cleveland Cavaliers: Marvin Williams, F – Needing a combo forward to stretch the floor on offense and guard 4s on defense, the Cavaliers take Williams over players without playoff experience in Porzingis and Gordon.

2. Boston Celtics: Jeff Teague, PG – The last team to take a point guard, the Celtics are planning on running the offense through Jimmy Butler. Teague provides a secondary option and someone to run the offense when he is on the bench.

3. Toronto Raptors: P.J. Tucker, F – The Raptors liked Tucker enough to add him at the trade deadline, and the same goes here. He provides a tough defensive option as a stretch-4.

4. Washington Wizards: Marcin Gortat, C – Another team going after one of their own, the Wizards know that Gortat fits perfectly in what they are building. When this team goes small Gortat has the disposition to sit the bench in order to help his team win.

5. Milwaukee Bucks: Myles Turner, C – Young and untested, Turner nonetheless provides the outline of a perfect player for the roster Milwaukee has constructed.

He can guard the rim and hit outside shots and on nights where he isn’t going, the Bucks will downsize with their versatile roster.

6. Atlanta Hawks: Courtney Lee, G – Lee had a strong run in the playoffs last season for Charlotte, and he can slot into an Atlanta lineup looking for wing defense.

7. Chicago Bulls: Kristaps Porzingis, F/C – Porzingis was a borderline All-Star this season, the type of player who on talent alone would have gone three rounds earlier in this draft. But a lack of playoff experience and his extreme youth kept him out until now.

8. Miami Heat: Tobias Harris, F – The draft is getting to the point where roster construction and win-now potential are far outweighing talent and potential. Harris is solid, plays hard, and fits a role here.

Round 6

1. Cleveland Cavaliers: J.R. Smith, G – The Cavaliers acquired Smith two seasons ago to play defense and bomb from distance, and that combination of skills is just as valuable to this iteration of the Cavaliers.

2. Boston Celtics: Greg Monroe, C – With Ibaka starting at the 5, the Celtics need a center off the bench who can play alongside Ibaka. Monroe is having a bounce-back year for the Bucks and would provide strong interior scoring off the bench.

3. Toronto Raptors: Cory Joseph, PG – The Raptors have done well assembling a deep and versatile roster to combat the Cavaliers, and it shows as they pick they pick a third player from their own roster and the fifth Raptor overall.

4. Washington Wizards: Tony Snell, SG – Snell’s value has skyrocketed in Milwaukee this season, as he went from Chicago castoff to starter on a playoff team. Snell gives the Wizards a lengthy defensive option at the 2 that can come in off the bench and play in small-ball lineups.

5. Milwaukee Bucks: Dennis Schroder, PG – Schroder is one of the weaker starting guards in the Eastern Conference, but he does bring an elite skill to the table in his quickness. When Giannis sits he can be the waterbug guard off the bench to bend opposing defenses.

6. Atlanta Hawks: Kent Bazemore, F – Atlanta has need of more bodies on the wing, and Bazemore provides that. While his shooting has slumped this year he still brings effort and length to every game.

7. Chicago Bulls: Aaron Gordon, F – The Bulls are all-in on the youth movement, banking on energy and athleticism to overwhelm opponents. Gordon can jump out of the gym but is inconsistent from a skillset point of view.

8. Miami Heat: DeMarre Carroll, F – Another player in the midst of a down season, Carroll has the defensive chops and offensive ability to be a meaningful rotation piece.

Rounds 7-10

1. Cleveland Cavaliers: 7th – Jeremy Lin; 8th – Cody Zeller; 9th – Channing Frye; 10th – Lance Thomas – The Cavaliers round out their bench with the playmaker LeBron has wanted all season in Lin, and frontcourt depth to allow the Cavaliers to play a variety of lineups.

2. Boston Celtics: 7th – Terrence Ross; 8th – Thad Young; 9th – Ersan Iylasova; 10th – C.J. Miles – The Celtics add shooting on the wing in Ross, Iylasova and Miles to space the floor on bench units, while Young’s talent level is too high to last longer than the 8th round.

3. Toronto Raptors: 7th – Jonas Valancunias; 8th – Marcus Smart; 9th – Tim Hardaway; 10th – Randy Foye – The Raptors snag another of their own in Valancunias, who can dominate in the post and on the glass for short bursts off the bench. Their final three picks are bulking up their backcourt to support the small-ball look they are pursuing.

4. Washington Wizards: 7th – Malcolm Brogdon; 8th – Robin Lopez; 9th – Iman Shumpert; 10th – Michael Kidd-Gilchrist – Brogdon finally comes off the board as the fifth Milwaukee Buck, and given the Bucks’ struggled since his injury perhaps Brogdon should have gone sooner.

Lopez allows Washington to win the boards against bench units, and Shumpert and MKG give them a defensive edge.

5. Milwaukee Bucks: 7th – Norman Powell; 8th – Dario Saric; 9th – James Johnson; 10th – Gerald Henderson – The Bucks run a hyper-aggressive defensive scheme, and they loaded up on lengthy bench wings to fill in at various positions and give them the versatility to execute their scheme.

6. Atlanta Hawks: 7th – Patrick Patterson; 8th – Deron Williams; 9th – Bismack Biyombo; 10th – Josh Richardson – Patterson is one of nine Raptors chosen, most of any team — are we sleeping on them as an Eastern Conference contender?

Biyombo has the defensive upside to change the tenor of a game and Josh Richardson is young but has the defensive chop to lock down a microwave bench scorer.

7. Chicago Bulls: 7th – Thabo Sefolosha; 8th – Nikola Vucevic; 9th – Ish Smith; 10th – Bojan Bogdanovic – Every team is adding wing defense and Sefolosha has one of the best pedigrees out there. Vucevic and Smith give the Bulls bench creation and Bogdanovic can space the floor with the starters or bench units.

8. Miami Heat: 7th – Reggie Jackson; 8th – Marcus Morris; 9th – Dion Waiters; 10th – Kelly Olynyk – The Heat try to recreate the best Detroit has to offer with another par of Pistons, then fill things out with superman Dion Waiters and underrated stretch-5 Kelly Olynyk.

Final Thoughts

When the dust settles and the playoff rosters are set after the first annual Eastern Conference Playoff Draft, the field understandably looks remarkably different.

Cleveland’s “Big Three” are now LeBron James, Kemba Walker and Khris Middleton. Goran Dragic is now running the offense in Toronto flanked by Paul George and DeMar DeRozan.

Boston has amassed seemingly all of their recent trade targets, and are one of only two teams (Chicago) not to add one of their own players.

Three takeaways stand out when evaluating how the draft turned out, specifically with an eye towards the Milwaukee Bucks. First, the Bucks’ roster around Giannis is sparse at best.

Khris Middleton deservedly went in the third round, but the third and fourth Bucks (Greg Monroe and Tony Snell) did not move until the sixth round. In total just five Bucks were selected, which was tied for seventh-most with the Miami Heat.

This highlights the complete brilliance of Antetokounmpo in raising this team into the playoff picture. The recent three-game slide is troubling, but the Bucks are still near-locks to make the postseason.

Without the talent of a playoff roster and despite numerous injuries, Giannis has this team heading to the playoffs.

Secondly, how did the Bucks form a team around Giannis in the playoff draft? Middleton is a great player, but cannot touch the talent level of Kevin Love. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is one of the league’s best guard defenders and is in line for a max contract this summer.

Evan Fournier signed one himself last summer and is the offensive weapon the current Bucks roster simply does not have.

Overall the talent level on the playoff re-draft is higher than the current Bucks’ roster, although that doesn’t speak to potential. If Jabari Parker returns at a high level, Giannis continues to grow, and Thon Maker becomes a reliable starting center this team is going to go places.

But this season, they benefit from the playoff redraft.

Finally, this draft shows how the league values positions and role when approaching a playoff setting. Elite two-way wings were four of the first five picks, going before the All-Star point guards.

The versatility of going large or small, the added defensive value, and the scarcity of strong wing options all boost the value of players such as Jimmy Butler and Paul George.

On the other end of the spectrum, All-Star level centers had to wait a long time for their number to be called. Andre Drummond and Hassan Whiteside dropped to the fifth round despite putting up gaudy rebound and block totals.

In the postseason, the emphasis is on versatility and ground-bound centers are not as vital to success.

In the end, a playoff draft is an intriguing exercise that highlights various contours of the league and its players. And ultimately, whether the rosters stay the same or are shuffled around, it’s probably the team with LeBron James that will be advancing in the end.

