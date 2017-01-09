Milwaukee Bucks: 5 Midseason Takeaways

The Milwaukee Bucks are still in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference at 18-18. Here’s a look at their start to the 2016-17 season as we approach the All-Star break.

The Milwaukee Bucks are a young team still figuring things out, but they can be scary good. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out their most recent game due to illness on Jan. 8 against the Washington Wizards. They lost 107-101.

Back on Nov. 29, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in impressive fashion 118-101. And yes, the Big Three played for the Cavaliers. The story of the game, as it has been all season for the Bucks, however, was Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks in the Bucks’ victory.

The fourth-year man dubbed The Greek Freak is listed this season for Milwaukee at guard/forward with the ability to show off his versatility. But at sixth in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks are still trying to figure things out as a unit.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have lost two straight games. They’re the 10th-best defensive team in the NBA this season, allowing just 102.9 points per game. But they clock in at 20th in the league in rebounds at 42.5 per contest.

They are fourth in the NBA in assists per game (24.6), but 18th in points per game (105.0).

Here are five midseason takeaways as they approach the halfway point of their schedule.

5. Trade Greg Monroe Or Start Him

Small ball rules the day in the NBA. With the ability to use 6-foot-11 swingman Giannis Antetokounmpo on the perimeter, it’s left the rest of the lineup in a bit of a flux. Center John Henson has started 27 games since beginning the season on the bench.

Henson gives them ability to stretch the floor and a paint defender. He’s averaging 1.4 blocks per game.

But they also have center Greg Monroe coming off the bench. He gives them a post presence and is a solid rebounder, something they could use. They’re 22nd in the NBA in rebounds at 42.7 per game. Monroe has not started a game this season, but has played in 35 games in 2016-17.

While depth isn’t an overall issue, consistency on the boards is. With Monroe averaging 10.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in just 21.0 minutes per game, it may be time to insert him into the starting lineup. Or even better, see what trade options are out there for him.

Monroe signed a three-year, $50 million deal with Milwaukee in July 2015. But since his arrival, he’s fallen out of the starting lineup, but still produces off the bench. He’s shooting 52.7 percent from the floor compared to Henson’s 50 percent, as well.

With many teams in need of a big man, maybe exploring Monroe’s trade options would be best for both parties.

4. The Bucks Lack Depth At Point Guard

On paper, the Milwaukee Bucks are a deep team, but not at the point guard position. Point guard Matthew Dellavedova has missed the past five games due to a right hamstring strain. The Bucks are 3-3 in Dellavedova’s absence.

Dellavedova is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds this season. But currently his backup is point guard Jason Terry. At 39 years of age, Terry is limited in what he can do. If the Milwaukee Bucks want to make a deep playoff run, they’ll need to get a backup point guard.

The Bucks gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter in their loss to the New York Knicks. Even worse, they gave up 63 second-half points after leading 65-53 at halftime. With the lack of a floor general, it’s been hero ball on offense.

As a result, they rank 16th in the NBA with 25.3 fourth-quarter points per game.

With Dellavedova and Terry at point guard, they’ll need to look to add a third guy. Maybe the Milwaukee Bucks could look into trading Monroe for a scoring guard.

3. Rookie Malcolm Brogdon Looking NBA-Ready

Milwaukee Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon has fit in just fine since being drafted 36th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. The Bucks rookie is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Brogdon is shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from three in 24.2 minutes per game.

He has started the last five games in place of Matthew Dellavedova and has even put LeBron James on a poster.

Brogdon gets the nod in absence of Matthew Dellevadova vs. #TWolves.https://t.co/e7DFFIjrTQ — Positively Bucks (@PositivelyBucks) December 31, 2016

It’s been an impressive start so far for Brogdon and he’s showing tremendous upside. He recorded 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the Bucks’ 116-96 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 31. Brogdon is the only rookie with a triple-double this season.

He is first among rookies in assists per game and fourth in points per game .

Look for him to get an increased role for Milwaukee as they let him run the point guard spot the past couple games. Dellavedova is still out with a right hamstring injury.

The Bucks have started Brogdon in the past six games at point guard and he hasn’t done too badly. He’s put up 13.7 points, 6.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in his previous six starts.

2. Jabari Parker Looks Like An Unstoppable Force

Power forward Jabari Parker is becoming more and more of a player for the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s looking like he’s ready to reach superstar status sooner rather than later.

In Parker’s third season in the NBA, he’s averaging 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He’s started in all 36 games for the Bucks this season. Parker is shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and his three-point shooting is much improved.

He is shooting 40.8 percent from behind the arc.

Another amazing dunk has us wondering: Are we close to the golden age of the #NBA? (via @TheCauldron) https://t.co/wF35v4oYuS — RealClearSports (@RealClearSports) January 7, 2017

It’s been a good return so far for Parker since returning from a torn ACL that cut his rookie season short in 2014-15. He scored 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting, 4-for-7 from three in the team’s 119-94 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Parker nearly recorded a triple-double as well, recording nine rebounds and seven assists.

Even against the New York Knicks on Jan. 6, Parker played superbly. Parker and The Greek Freak combined for 50 points in the 116-111 loss. He was 10-for-18 from the floor and 4-for-6 from three, pouring in 25 points with five assists and four rebounds.

If the Milwaukee Bucks can get Parker and The Greek Freak to figure things out on the defensive end as they have on offense, things could get interesting in the Eastern Conference very soon.

1. Giannis Antetotkounmpo Having A Breakout Year

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the brink of something special with Giannis Antetokounmpo. In his fourth NBA season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 steals per game.

He is emerging as a leader as well as a breakout star for Milwaukee this season.

The Greek Freak has registered 16 double-doubles and two triple-doubles through 35 games this season. He ranks fifth in the league this season in total blocks (72) and total steals (67). He is learning to close out games this season, as well.

The Greek Freak is 14th in fourth-quarter scoring per game (6.5). And two-minute reports aside, he has one game-winner to his credit over the New York Knicks on Jan. 4.

The 22-year-old swingman has scored 20 points or more in the Bucks’ last 14 games. He has recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals twice this season, both in winning efforts.

The Greek Freak has seven 30-point games to his credit and has done well done to get to the free throw line this year. The Bucks are 10-5 when Antetokounmpo has eight or more free throw attempts.

An All-Star selection could be in The Greek Freak’s future as well. He is currently second in the Eastern Conference in frontcourt votes behind Cleveland Cavaliers’ forward LeBron James. Let’s see if he can lead the Bucks’ deeper in the playoffs this season … if they make it, that is.

This article originally appeared on