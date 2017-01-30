Miller Time Podcast Episode #173: Paul George is Better Than You

Jon Filet and Flava Dave have nothing but good things to say about Paul George. The seven-year veteran is playing his best ball of the season and doing everything to lead the Pacers out of their season-long funk. The boys discuss his big games against Sacramento and Houston, and discuss the benefits of PG regarding Jeff Teague and Myles Turner. Also, Lavoy Allen is a real basketball player again, Mike D’Antoni is vindicated, Boogie Cousins didn’t get a fair shake and Jon and Dave create the Pacers Book Club.

