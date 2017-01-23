Miller Time Podcast Episode #172: The George Hill Revenging
Jon Filet and Flave Dave touch on a sloppy weekend of Pacers hoops, including a turnover-prone loss to the Lakers and the great revenge game of George Hill. Also, the boys discuss a candid round of Larry Bird interviews with the local media and the future of Myles Turner. Plus, the Super Bowl is discussed as well as the Timberwolves — who have the ugliest damn court in the league.
Click here to subscribe to the show in iTunes.
Click here to subscribe to the show in Stitcher.
Click here to subscribe to the show in Google Play.
Click here for the RSS Feed stem.
https://millertimepodcast.podbean.com/mf/play/gpexfa/Episode_172.mp3
More from 8 Points, 9 Seconds
- The Indiana Pacers Should Consider Signing Lance Stephenson3h ago
- Post-Game Grades: Former Pacer George Hill Scores 30 As Jazz Eject Pacers1 d ago
- A Change Of Scenery Helped Both Jeff Teague and George Hill1 d ago
- Larry Bird Says Myles Turner Could be Among the Best Indiana Pacers Ever2d ago
- Post-Game Grades: Indiana Pacers Get Caught Up In the Nightlife, Lose to Los Angeles Lakers2d ago