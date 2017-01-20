Miller Time Podcast Episode #171: Home Soil Advantage
Jon Filet and Flava Dave delve into the Pacers’ two-game wining stretch and ponder the meaning of it all. One thing’s for certain, Indiana plays better on American (MURRICA) soil. So the boys discuss Indy’s sloppy win over the Pelicans (That Thad Young dunk, tho) and recap a come-from-behind win over Sacramento. All that plus Flava Dave’s love for Public Enemy, Jon’s disdain for semantics and why Myles Turner must be the new Chris Bosh against Utah.
