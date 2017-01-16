Miller Time Podcast Episode #170: London Has Fallen

Jon Filet and Flava Dave use the Pacers’ embarrassing loss to the Nuggets to dwell on the ineptitude of the Indy sports scene at large. Along the way the boys discuss Paul George’s new signature shoe and whether or not Solomon Hill deserves a revenge game.

https://millertimepodcast.podbean.com/mf/play/6dfftb/Episode_170r.mp3

