Miller Time Podcast Episode #168: New Year, New Pacers

Jon Filet and Flava Dave shake off the post-holiday blues by catching up with the Pacers, who are winners of four straight. The pair discuss Larry Bird’s candid interview with NBA.com, the team’s new-found enthusiasm with Trey Dog in the starting lineup, and what to do with Rodney Stuckey. Plus, Monta Ellis rules the bench — if Brooks would pass him the ball. Jeff Teague benefits from space and Flava Dave plays Jon’s X-rated trivia game.

Click here to subscribe to the show in iTunes.

Click here to subscribe to the show in Stitcher.

Click here to subscribe to the show in Google Play.

Click here for the RSS Feed stem.

https://millertimepodcast.podbean.com/mf/play/u8k4c9/Episode_168.mp3

This article originally appeared on