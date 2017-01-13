Midseason Boston Celtics Power Rankings

As we close in on the midpoint of the 2016-17 NBA season, the Boston Celtics have given us plenty to talk about. After struggling out of the gate dealing with injuries to Al Horford, Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart, and Isaiah Thomas on different occasions, the Celtics have hit their stride with a healthy roster.

Thomas has put himself into the MVP race with his stellar play as of late. He has simply been unstoppable against opposing defenses. Also, Smart has shown great improvement as a playmaker. He is truly a problem for other teams when running the pick and roll.

Going forward this season, look for the Celtics to continue to look for their winning formula. I think they have proven that they can beat bad teams. The next step for this team is to start taking out squads that might be better than them.

Anyway, here is how every player on the roster stacks up against one another at the midway point in this season.

15. Demetrius Jackson (No Change)

PPG/APG/RPG: 2.5/0.8/1.0

Jackson does not move on this list because nothing has really changed for him this season. He still bounces back and forth from the Maine Red Claws, and hasn’t seen a ton of minutes due to Boston’s deep back court. On the bright side, Jackson is getting some quality experience in the D-League that should help him transition into a consistent NBA role at some point.

14. James Young (No Change)

PPG/APG/RPG: 1.3/0.3/1.0

The reason Young moved past Mickey in the rankings is simply because he has played more. Young has missed time with an ankle injury, but should return to hopefully see some floor time. Young has had one good game this season against Indiana early on. Otherwise, he has been the same old James Young. Poor defense and missed shots has become expected of this young player.

13. Jordan Mickey (No Change)

PPG/APG/RPG: 2.4/0.3/1.9

Mickey has not played a lot since Horford’s return from injury. However, he did get a starting spot when the team only had ten available players against Washington. He has proven to be as useful as Zeller this season at times. Given Zeller’s $8 million contract, Mickey should see some more minutes sooner or later.

12. Tyler Zeller (Down 2)

PPG/APG/RPG: 4.1/0.9/2.9

Other than a nice comeback effort against the Cavaliers, Zeller has been a disappointment this season. He plays soft around the basket, which is something the Celtics do not need considering their crop of bigs. He has been effective being the screen man in the pick and roll with Smart, so maybe that’s how he can earn more minutes and a higher ranking here.

11. Jaylen Brown (Down 2)

PPG/APG/RPG: 4.7/0.6/1.9

Brown has had his rookie struggles at times this season, and has lost minutes because of them. This is the price of being a rookie on a playoff team, and Brown certainly knew that coming in. The rookie has shown flashes of brilliance finishing strong at the basket in a way nobody else on the team can. Brown is learning, and sooner or later he will earn consistent minutes. Consistent minutes on a playoff team should accelerate his development.

10. Terry Rozier (Down 4)

PPG/APG/RPG: 5.5/1.7/3.2

After starting the season as one of the first players off the bench, Rozier has accumulated a good amount of DNP’s. Unfortunately for Rozier, the team has played exceptionally well with a shorter rotation. Smart has taken over playmaking duties for the second unit and has excelled in that position. Rozier should get more minutes once the season wears on and a nine man rotation is not the best move for the health of the team.

9. Gerald Green (Up 3)

PPG/APG/RPG: 5.8/1.0/2.1

Green had some great moments over the past couple of weeks coming off the bench. He has produced instant offense in big spots, which is exactly why the Celtics brought him on this year. Green’s shot making is something that the Celtics second unit needs, and is the reason Terry Rozier has been sitting out games lately.

8. Jonas Jerebko (Up 3)

PPG/APG/RPG: 4.6/0.8/3.4

Jerebko started out the season very slow, but has come on to be a real asset coming off the bench. Jerebko has had great success when Brad Stevens uses him in the starting lineup, shooting 67% from three. With Johnson out with an ankle sprain, Jerebko could see starting minutes. If stats tell us anything, then that is good news for the Celtics even though they’d be missing their power forward.

7. Kelly Olynyk (Up 1)

PPG/APG/RPG: 7.9/2.0/4.1

Olynyk has been inconsistent this year, but he has still proven his value when he is on the court. When Horford and Olynyk are on the floor at the same time, Thomas has a ton of driving opportunities. Stretching defenses is what makes Olynyk so valuable. He is also the best defensive partner to Horford statistically.

Once Olynyk shakes off his shoulder issues and starts hitting shots at the rate he is capable of, the Celtics will have the stretch big man they envisioned when drafting him. It is probably better that he is shaking off his rust now rather than later. The playoffs are much more important to have your roster at full strength.

6. Amir Johnson (Up 1)

PPG/APG/RPG: 6.6/1.9/4.5

Johnson has proven to be valuable with his hustle plays and defensive effort. Johnson only stands at 6’9, but he has guarded more than his fair share of bigger players. While he is most likely the weak link in the starting lineup, Johnson has undoubtedly played to the best of his ability.

As the season goes on I would hope that Johnson can rebound more since that is the weakness of this Celtics team. His offensive sparks are always welcome, but I could see Johnson making a bigger impact if he hit the offensive glass a little more. If Johnson were to grab a few more offensive rebounds, the Celtics would benefit on both ends from extra possessions.

5. Jae Crowder (No Change)

PPG/APG/RPG: 12.8/2.2/4.8

Crowder has improved his shooting stroke this season. Other than that, it is hard not to be disappointed at Crowder’s play this season. I expected Crowder to move up the roster power rankings, but he hasn’t earned it. Watching him on the floor, something seems off. He has turned into a one dimensional perimeter player. On defense, it seems like Brad Stevens is hiding him out there. Crowder rarely guards the featured wing player on other teams.

It could be the ankle injury he sustained earlier in the season. We know from the playoffs last year that Crowder doesn’t play well when his ankle isn’t right. However, if it isn’t his ankle, there is cause for concern for Celtics fans. Crowder as a perimeter player is not what this team needs. He needs to take the ball to the basket more. That is when he should unleash his improved jumper.

4. Marcus Smart (No Change)

PPG/APG/RPG: 10.1/4.4/3.8

Thomas’ injury thrust Smart into the starting lineup as the team’s primary ball handler. That experience helped Smart come into his own as a playmaker. Now he is commanding the bench unit with real effectiveness. It is hard to forget the comeback against the Cavaliers that Smart almost single handedly led.

Smart has been shooting the ball a lot better lately as well, hitting 45% of his threes in the month of January. What Smart does best is win. He always makes the plays that contribute to winning. It is promising for the Celtics that Smart is beginning to tap into some of the potential he has as a two way player.

3. Al Horford (No Change)

PPG/APG/RPG: 15.3/4.9/6.9

Now that Horford is healthy, we have started to see the team mesh around his presence. Horford is definitely a pass first player, and really helps the players around him with his scoring ability and willingness to share the ball. This season, Horford is averaging a career high 2 blocks per game, which is a breath of fresh air for Celtics fans who haven’t had a real interior defender since Kevin Garnett.

Horford’s rebounding numbers are up from the beginning of the season, but he needs to focus on cleaning up misses. The Celtics are weak in the rebounding department, and it would be in the best interest of everyone if Horford put some emphasis on it. The Celtics are a much better team with Horford, and I Iook forward to seeing what this team can do once everything starts to click.

2. Avery Bradley (No Change)

PPG/APG/RPG: 18.0/2.4/7.0

Bradley has proven that his hot start to the season was not a fluke. Bradley has been the Celtics best two way player this season, and has really helped on the boards. Who knows where the Celtics rebounding would be without Bradley grabbing seven every game?

Going forward, hopefully Bradley’s achilles injury is not something that will hinder him later on. Bradley and Thomas have been making a case as the best back court in the eastern conference. While it is unlikely that both make the All Star game, Celtics fans have to be excited that their guards are playing at such a high level.

1. Isaiah Thomas (No Change)

PPG/APG/RPG: 28.2/6.1/2.7

Thomas has been absolutely dominant. The man cannot be stopped when he has the ball. For a 5’9 guard to be so unstoppable is truly a tribute to Thomas’ greatness. He leads the eastern conference in scoring, and has had a 44 point game, and a 52 point game since the last rankings.

I think that Thomas is the best point guard in the east. He leads all eastern point guards in player efficiency rating, and is playing at a different level than players like Wall, Irving, and Lowry. Hopefully Thomas stays healthy and keeps up the good work. It is very difficult to ask more of Thomas at the level he has played this season.

