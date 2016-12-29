TBT: 15 years ago, Michael Jordan scored 51 points at age 38

Will LeBron James be able to score 50 points in a game when he’s 38? We won’t know for several years.

Kobe Bryant scored 60 last April at age 37, but he retired right after that. So we’ll never know what he could do at age 38.

What we do know, however, is that Michael Jordan scored 51 points on Dec. 29, 2001 at 38 years of age.

Before he owned the Charlotte Hornets, he owned the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan, playing for the Washington Wizards after coming out of a three-year retirement, hit 21 of 38 shots and 9 of 10 from the line. He took only two threes and missed both.

(By comparison, Kobe shot 22 of 50, went 10 of 12 at the line and 6 of 21 on threes to score 60.)

Jordan averaged 22.9 points in 60 games that season, then 20.0 in 82 games the following year before he retired for good. (We think.)

