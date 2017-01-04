Miami Heat: Willie Reed’s career night not enough to hold off Phoenix Suns
Willie Reed had a career night, finishing with 22 points, 18 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a steal. Talk about filling up the box score!
Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) break down his performance, and Goran Dragic’s on-then-off night, and recap the Miami Heat’s 99-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns.
TIME STAMPS
- 1:00 Willie Reed scores a career high
- 4:00 Goran Dragic’s big first half, and not-so-big second half
- 8:00 The Heat’s lack of identity
- 10:30 Missing Dion Waiters
- 14:00 Udonis Haslem gets some run
- 15:00 Derrick Williams not making the most of his opportunity
- 16: 00 What’s up with Luke Babbitt?
