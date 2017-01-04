Miami Heat: Willie Reed’s career night not enough to hold off Phoenix Suns

Locked On Heat is a daily podcast covering the Miami Heat and the NBA. Subscribe to get daily, expert insight on the Heat.

Willie Reed had a career night, finishing with 22 points, 18 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a steal. Talk about filling up the box score!

Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) break down his performance, and Goran Dragic’s on-then-off night, and recap the Miami Heat’s 99-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

TIME STAMPS

1:00 Willie Reed scores a career high

4:00 Goran Dragic's big first half, and not-so-big second half

8:00 The Heat's lack of identity

10:30 Missing Dion Waiters

14:00 Udonis Haslem gets some run

15:00 Derrick Williams not making the most of his opportunity

16: 00 What's up with Luke Babbitt?

