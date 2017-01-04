Miami Heat: Willie Reed is an effective substitute for Hassan Whiteside

Welcome to the Hot Hand, where after every Miami Heat game win or loss we recognize the player who best put his stamp on the game.

In the Miami Heat’s latest loss to the Phoenix Suns, center Willie Reed provided a spark in what was an otherwise disappointing night. Filling in for injured center Hassan Whiteside, Reed posted 22 points and 18 rebounds – both career highs – as the Heat fell to the Suns 99-90. Reed shot 11-of-16 from the field and also contributed two assists, two blocks and a steal in his 32 minutes of action. Furthermore, he was a team high plus -6 while on the floor.

This was Reed’s first start as a member of the Heat, and he sure made the most of it. Matched against the Suns’ veteran center Tyson Chandler, Reed more than held his own and showed an improved repertoire on the offensive end.

A big night for Willie in Phoenix! pic.twitter.com/qSaTBqVjqS — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 4, 2017

As can be seen from these highlights, Reed has now developed the ability to face up and put the ball on the floor to score. Also, he has developed a very serviceable 8-10 foot jumper when his defender lays off. He further demonstrated a great feel on the offensive boards, with a number of tip-ins converted from teammates’ misses.

Reed’s impact for the Heat was vital with he team having just eight active players due to the injury bug that has plagued the season. And it wasn’t just the eye test that verified Reed’s excellent performance. The following numbers illustrate the enormous impact Reed had in his first start for the Heat.

Offensive Rating (Heat points per 100 possessions)

Reed on court: 113.4

Reed off court: 55.4

Defensive Rating (Suns points per 100 possessions)

On Court: 102.9

Off Court: 119.9

When Reed was on the floor, the Heat had a net rating of plus -10.5. When he was resting, their net rating was minus -64.6. These number are simply amazing. Click below to hear Reed’s assessment of his career night and the performance of the Heat.

.@MiamiHeat big man Willie Reed says his career night Tuesday was just a result of playing as hard as he can when he hits the court. #NBA pic.twitter.com/Rp0E1aFSyw — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) January 4, 2017

The Heat have no time for rest, as they head to Sacramento to play the Kings on Wednesday. This will represent the second game of a six-game road trip. With Whiteside still not yet with the team, head coach Erik Spoelstra will again be looking to Reed to step up and provide a big-time contribution.

