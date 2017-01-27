Miami Heat: Welcome to Dion Waiters Island, Population One

NBA guard Dion Waiters may have found a new home in the Miami Heat, but he will still always be an island all to himself.

Miami Heat newbie Dion Waiters is… dare I say it, en fuego, as of lately.

After missing 20 games due to injury, the 25-year-old made his return to Miami’s lineup on January 4, in their 107-102 win against the Sacramento Kings.

Now it may be true that Waiters finished the evening with only 4 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist in 10 minutes, but it should be noted that the Heat did finally break a six-game losing streak that evening.

Coincidence?

Waiters continued on to have a few more quiet nights, until he finally found his double-digit scoring groove again. Which of course then led to Waiters really showing us all who’s boss.

So much for Mario Chalmers 2.0.

On January 21, he scored 33 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in a 109-97 win.

Following that up with yet another 33-point performance in a victory versus the Golden State Warriors. With a game winner, as the cherry on top.

Yes, you read that right. Yes, those Warriors.

But Waiters’ climb to the top did not end there. Because on Wednesday night, against the Brooklyn Nets, he led his squad to make an 18-point comeback. Extending their current winning-streak to five.

Ok, Waiters. We see you.

Do the Dion pic.twitter.com/NcJoWDu5it — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 26, 2017

And just like no one has been playing quite like Waiters recently, no one gives a paralleled postgame interview either.

Because on Wednesday night, after it was all said and done, he had this to say.

“I love that moment. You can never shy away from that.”

Wait for it.

“I just feel like … One of my favorite quotes is … uhh … I forgot it already. It’s one of my favorite quotes. But yeah, man, you just can’t be afraid to take them shots.”

And there it is. The moment all of Heat Nation has been waiting for. Among all the glitz and the glamour of winning. Amidst the glory of success. Waiters simply being… well, Waiters.

Now if I was a betting girl, I would go ahead and put money on the quote being something along the lines of “you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” But then again, who really knows what goes on in the mind of a man so mysterious.

An island of oneself.

What, you haven’t heard of Waiters Island before?

A strange and magical place, human population of one, it also houses beings such as the And-1 Willow.

But on occasion, like the last three nights that Miami has played, Waiters has allowed visitors to access his sanctuary. Giving them a glimpse of how wonderful the world of basketball could be.

If only people believed. Believed in the island. And in it’s powers.

Now, Heat Nation may still have its moments of doubts. It may never quite fit into the mold. It may not be ready to leave South Beach for good. But as 2016-17 moves forward, you best believe Waiters Island is looking like a better and better destination.

“Like I said, I love them type of moments. They’re the type of moments you want to have, under pressure. And you gotta go out there and make a play.”

You keep making those plays, Waiters.

