Miami Heat’s Justise Winslow to have season-ending surgery on labrum

Second-year Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow, who has been dealing with injuries to his wrist and shoulder all season, is being shut down.

Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow is expected to miss the rest of the season after he gets surgery on a torn labrum in his right shoulder, the team announced.

“I really feel for him because I know how much time he put in this summer. He’s put in as much time as anybody,” Spoelstra told reporters before the team’s game against the Sacramento Kings. “I know how much it means for him to be here (with his team) and be able to make an impact.”

Read More: What will 2017 bring the Miami Heat?

It’s yet another blow to a Heat team decimated by injuries this season. Winslow had already missed the two previous games before the announcement, and earlier in the season missed 16-straight games with a sprained wrist.

Josh Richardson, who was drafted the same year as Winslow in the second round, said that the team will miss his defensive presence the most.

“It’s tough,” Richardson said. “I know how Justise is, I know his mindset and how he approaches things. I know he’ll do everything he can to get back right next year. I know he approaches [his conditioning] the right way.”

Winslow had been averaging 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season. Dealing with injuries in his wrist and shoulder nearly all season, he’s shooting 35.4 percent from the field and just 20 percent from three-point range (both clips down from 42.2 percent and 27.6 percent last season).

This article originally appeared on