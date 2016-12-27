Miami Heat’s Josh McRoberts out indefinitely with stress fracture in foot

Another injury to the Miami Heat continues to limit the team’s lineup options.

Plagued by injuries, it’s been tough for Josh McRoberts to keep his career on track since signing with the Miami Heat in 2014. After starting the last 14 games, McRoberts is derailed once again with a stress fracture in his left foot that has him out indefinitely, the team announced Tuesday.

McRoberts in those 14 games was playing some of the best basketball since arriving in Miami. Often shy to shoot, he was starting to find his stroke, scoring at least 10 points three times and shooting 50 percent (13 of 26) from 3-point range in those starts.

He was starting next to Hassan Whiteside and helped provide ball movement and spacing to a team the sorely needed it. It’s unclear who will take his place in the starting lineup at power forward, but one option could be moving Justise Winslow from the 3 to the 4.

Winslow could provide much of the same positives McRoberts did in regards to passing and versatility, while also offering better overall defense and a higher offensive ceiling.

The Heat also announced that Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder, who had missed games, intend to play Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

McRoberts was averaging 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17.3 minutes per game this season. His timetable to return is unclear.

