Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

After playing some of the best basketball of his career, Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Dion Waiters’ resurgence has been officially recognized by the NBA Monday, with the league naming the Miami Heat guard NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

During the week of Jan. 23, Waiters averaged 23.3 points and 5.0 assists per game while leading the Heat to a 4-0 record on its way to a seven-game win streak. The week included the Heat’s win over the Golden State Warriors, in which Waiters scored 33 points, including the game-winning three-pointer.

The award further supports Waiters’ recent high-level of play since returning from a groin injury that sidelined him for more than a month. Waiters has taken the starting shooting guard spot next to Goran Dragic to complete a backcourt that has dominated during the Heat’s current seven-game win streak.

The following is an official release, slightly condensed and edited.

NEW YORK — The Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, for games played Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 29.

Waiters led the Heat to a 4-0 week as Miami extended its winning streak to seven games. He averaged 23.3 points (tied for eighth in the East), 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Waiters connected on 12-of-25 (48.0 percent) three-point attempts, including a last-second game-winner to cap a career-high-tying 33-point performance in a 105-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 23. Two days later, Waiters scored a team-high 24 points, including a key three-pointer with 6.8 seconds left, and added eight assists and five rebounds in 109-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Jan. 23 vs. Golden State: Tied a career high with 33 points and hit a game-winning three-pointer in a 105-102 win over the Warriors.

Jan. 25 @ Brooklyn: Tallied 24 points, eight assists and five rebounds in a 109-106 victory over the Nets.

Jan. 27 @ Chicago: Recorded 19 points and five rebounds in a 100-88 win against the Bulls.

Jan. 28 vs. Detroit: Registered 17 points, seven assists and three rebounds in a 116-103 victory over the Pistons.

