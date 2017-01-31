Miami Heat’s backcourt duo of Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters is dominating

Locked On Heat is a daily podcast covering the Miami Heat and the NBA. Subscribe to get daily, expert insight on the Heat.

The Miami Heat win their eighth-straight game, beating the Brooklyn Nets yet again, though this one less dramatic than the last one, winning 104 to 96. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) break down the game, including how Miami’s backcourt is dominating, and helping Hassan Whiteside in the process.

Despite a slow start in the first quarter, the Heat used a 17-0 run in the second quarter to take the lead and, later, a 9-0 run in the third to pull away from the Nets. The late-game dominance of Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters and James Johnson (who, combined, scored or assisted on 17 of Miami’s 20 points in the fourth quarter) sealed the win.

