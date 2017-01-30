Miami Heat: Recent Success Could Change Pat Riley’s Offseason Plans

The Miami Heat are riding a seven-game winning streak, which could have Pat Riley adjusting his plans for this upcoming offseason.

The Miami Heat have had some rough times during the 2016-17 season. Their roster has been depleted in recent seasons as they lost LeBron James prior to the 2014-15 season and last summer lost franchise icon Dwyane Wade in free agency.

Add in Chris Bosh‘s health problems that began last season and the Heat have lost a member of their Big 3 in three consecutive seasons.

The result; an undermanned roster with also-rans that other teams did not want in free agency. Outside of Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside, the Heat had very little to get excited about for the 2016-17 season.

Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson and Tyler Johnson are intriguing pieces, but didn’t push the needle much compared to what the Heat had at their disposal the last few seasons. In free agency they mostly struck out, with Dion Waiters and James Johnson qualifying as the biggest signings.

The results were about as poor as you would have expected. The Heat began the season 11-30 and looked destined for top odds in the lottery. But something clicked recently and they have turned into one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Miami is currently riding a seven-game winning streak on the back of Waiters. Waiters has been unleashed and responded with some excellent basketball. He hit a game-winner over Klay Thompson to put away the Golden State Warriors, the second consecutive 33-point game he had.

He has been leading the way for the Heat during their seven-game winning streak and really enjoys Miami. So much so that he and the Heat have been talking about making Miami his home beyond this season.

Waiters was met with a cold market last offseason despite the strong postseason he had with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He had to settle for a two-year deal with the Heat; he is making $2.89 million this season and can make $3.02 next season if he exercises his option.

If he does not pick up that option, it sounds he would still like to return to the Heat.

“Everything, the organization, my teammates, my coach, of course [team president] Pat [Riley]. I feel right at home,” Waiters told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Like I said before, when I signed, it wasn’t ever about the money. It was about the opportunity and just having a place you could call home, the enjoyment, and having fun. It’s been good. It’s just been consistent love. I’m happy for the opportunity, and I’m just happy to be here.”

Waiters has averaged 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists during the seven-game winning streak. He looks to have finally figured things out in Miami, but he is not the only player contributing recently to their success.

In addition to Waiters, Willie Reed and James Johnson could also become free agents. The Heat will have more than $40 million in cap space available this summer, but keeping them would eat up a big chunk of that available money.

Has this winning streak swayed Pat Riley‘s decision when it comes to their own free agents? They could be solid complementary pieces when Riley goes big fish hunting in free agency. Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Gordon Hayward top the potential free-agent list.

It could be difficult to lure free agents to Miami, but if they keep playing well they will become a more attractive destination. Riley has built a winning culture in Miami and that is something many players are looking for on the open market.

This article originally appeared on