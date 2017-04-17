Miami Heat: Player Grades For 2016-17
As we continue our transition into offseason mode, we recap 2016-17 for the Miami Heat by grading every player on the roster.
The summer of 2016 was a strange one for the Miami Heat.
After 13 seasons of being the guy in South Florida, Dwyane Wade shocked the world by signing with the Chicago Bulls. Not only that, but there was also the whole Chris Bosh situation we won’t rehash here. But his loss was major, as well.
To supplement his roster, Pat Riley brought in six new guys, none of whom inspired much confidence from the fan base. Miami’s team president played the odds and signed Luke Babbitt, Derrick Williams and James Johnson in the hopes that the three combined would fill the Bosh void.
Afterwards, when most thought the team was set, news broke that Dion Waiters was being brought in to replace the best player in franchise history. And, as we’ll get to, it wasn’t a complete disaster!
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra deserves a ton of credit for getting this band of misfits to finish the season with 30 wins in 41 tries. But even more praise should go to the players themselves. Some simply lived up to expectations, while other far surpassed them.
As a fun exercise, why don’t we examine every player who saw action this season, and assign each an individual grade. We’ll go in order of minutes played. Starting us off, a staple of Heat basketball since 2002-03 and a guy who could very well be the next mayor of Miami.
PF/C Udonis Haslem
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 17 games played, 47.8 field-goal percentage, 0-for-3 from three, 60.0 free-throw percentage, 1.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.1 blocks, 0.5 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- 0.2 Win Shares (387th overall), -0.1 Value Over Replacement Player (335th), -3.7 Box Plus/Minus (368th), -9.79 Total Points Added (214th)
Udonis Haslem
PF/C, Miami Heat
A
SF/PF Derrick Williams
Final 2016-17 averages (as a member of the Heat):
- Raw Stats
- 25 games played, 39.4 field-goal percentage, 20.0 three-point percentage, 62.0 free-throw percentage, 0.4 threes, 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.2 blocks, 0.6 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- 1.1 Win Shares (301st), -0.4 Value Over Replacement Player (438th), -4.1 Box Plus/Minus (390th), -67.32 Total Points Added (419th)
Derrick Williams
SF/PF, Miami Heat
F
Best performance of the season:
What does it say that Williams’ only good game as a member of the Heat came in a 30-point loss?
PF/C Josh McRoberts
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 22 games played, 37.3 field-goal percentage, 41.9 three-point percentage, 66.7 free-throw percentage, 0.6 threes, 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, 1.0 turnover
- Advanced Metrics
- 0.3 Win Shares (370th), 0.0 Value Over Replacement Player (280th), -2.4 Box Plus/Minus (296th), -18.13 Total Points Added (261st)
Josh McRoberts
PF/C, Miami Heat
INC
SF/PF Okaro White
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 35 games played, 37.9 field-goal percentage, 35.3 three-point percentage, 90.9 free-throw percentage, 0.3 threes, 2.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.3 blocks, 0.5 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- 0.6 Win Shares (337th), 0.0 Value Over Replacement Player (271st), -2.2 Box Plus/Minus (286th), -20.55 Total Points Added (274th)
Okaro White
SF/PF, Miami Heat
B
Best performance of the season:
The Heat take an embarrassing loss to the Brooklyn Nets without White’s late three and block of Brook Lopez. For that, I will be forever grateful. Losing to the tanking Nets would have been scarring.
SF/PF Justise Winslow
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 18 games played, 35.6 field-goal percentage, 20.0 three-point percentage, 61.7 free-throw percentage, 0.4 threes, 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.8 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- -0.1 Win Shares (452nd), -0.1 Value Over Replacement Player (355th), -2.7 Box Plus/Minus (323rd), -33.47 Total Points Added (328th)
Justise Winslow
SF/PF, Miami Heat
INC
Best performance of the season:
Twenty-three points, 13 rebounds, three assists and four steals on 10-for-16 shooting, this was easily the best performance of Winslow’s young career.
It did come against the lowly Lakers, but he showed a consistent spin move from the post and in transition, an ability to finish in traffic (which is usually a weakness of his) along with his typical defense and distribution.
If this was a glimpse of his potential, it was a mighty impressive one. Summer League is going to be vitally important for his development.
PF/C Willie Reed
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 71 games played, 56.8 field-goal percentage, 1-for-5 from three, 55.7 free-throw percentage, 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.7 blocks, 0.4 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- 3.6 Win Shares (130th), 0.4 Value Over Replacement Player (175th), -0.5 Box Plus/Minus (177th), -10.22 Total Points Added (215th)
Willie Reed
PF/C, Miami Heat
B+
Best performance of the season:
Whiteside missed the first four games of the 2017 calendar year due to an eye laceration. (Ouch.) In his stead, Reed nodded four starts in a row, averaging 13.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.0 blocks, on 65.0 percent shooting.
If he were named a full-time starter, could he do that consistently? Probably not, but it wouldn’t surprise me for a team in need of a center to promise him a chance to win a starting job, along with more money than the Heat would feel comfortable offering.
I say there is about a 75 percent chance he’s wearing a different jersey to start the 2017-18 season, but I hope I’m wrong. Reed is really sneaky good.
PF/C Luke Babbitt
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 68 games played, 40.2 field-goal percentage, 41.4 three-point percentage, 73.3 free-throw percentage, 1.3 threes, 4.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.2 blocks, 0.4 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- 1.8 Win Shares (242nd), 0.1 Value Over Replacement Player (239th), -1.8 Box Plus/Minus (260th), -38.02 Total Points Added (347th)
Luke Babbitt
PF/C, Miami Heat
C
Best performance of the season:
If Babbitt does return, can we start calling him the “Flat-Footed Flamethrower”? Because, you see, he gets zero lift on his jumper, but will knock down shots if you leave him open.
The floor-spacing big had a 40-game stretch for the Heat where he converted 45.9 percent of his threes. (Coach Spoelstra can turn just about any player into a serviceable piece… sorry, D. Williams.)
SG Dion Waiters
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 46 games played, 42.3 field-goal percentage, 39.4 three-point percentage, 64.6 free-throw percentage, 1.8 threes, 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks, 2.2 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- 1.6 Win Shares (254th), 0.4 Value Over Replacement Player (188th), -0.9 Box Plus/Minus (207th), -24.7 Total Points Added (290th)
Dion Waiters
SG, Miami Heat
B+
Best performance of the season:
Over Easter weekend, as the team had a final dinner together, Heat owner Micky Arison posted a comforting message on Instagram.
Happy Easter Sunday pic.twitter.com/UR1Bw2tJdA
— Micky Arison (@MickyArison) April 16, 2017
I know, that’s a tweet, just bear with me for a second! (Sheesh.) Arison posted the same picture on Instagram, but with a different caption, one that read, “The Miami Heat future looks very bright.” In addition to that hint, Waiters has also made it clear he wants to return to Miami.
I won’t say it’s a certainty he’ll be back, but it seems very, very likely. And that’s great news for fans of the Heat. Waiters Island forever.
SG Wayne Ellington
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 62 games played, 41.6 field-goal percentage, 37.8 three-point percentage, 86.0 free-throw percentage, 2.4 threes, 10.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.1 blocks, 0.5 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- 3.3 Win Shares (146th), 0.7 Value Over Replacement Player (146th), -0.2 Box Plus/Minus (150th), -5.95 Total Points Added (184th)
Wayne Ellington
SG, Miami Heat
B+
Best performance of the season:
Ellington missed the first month of the season due to a hip bruise suffered during the last game of the preseason. His second game back, against the Denver Nuggets, gave Miami a glimpse of who he was: five threes, 22 points and the ability to break a game open from deep.
Ellington is the prototypical bench player on good-to-great teams. His play this season did not disappoint.
PG/SG Josh Richardson
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 53 games played, 39.4 field-goal percentage, 33.0 three-point percentage, 77.9 free-throw percentage, 1.4 threes, 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks, 1.2 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- 2.2 Win Shares (210th), 0.9 Value Over Replacement Player (127th), 0.1 Box Plus/Minus (137th), 3.2 Total Points Added (132nd)
Josh Richardson
PG/SG, Miami Heat
B-
Best performance of the season:
Biggest game of the season, Richardson came up huge on both ends. The young guy is filled to the brim with potential as an explosive two-way shooting guard. This summer will be an important step in his development.
SG/SF/HoneyBadger Rodney McGruder
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 78 games played, 41.3 field-goal percentage, 33.2 three-point percentage, 62.0 free-throw percentage, 0.9 threes, 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.2 blocks, 0.7 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- 2.9 Win Shares (170th), 0.8 Value Over Replacement Player (141st), -0.4 Box Plus/Minus (165th), 11.69 Total Points Added (227th)
Rodney McGruder
SG/SF, Miami Heat
B+
Best performance of the season:
The second-to-last clip in that highlight video shows McGruder coming up with an important loose ball and nailing the game-sealing layup. I have never seen a guy come up with as many loose balls as he does, which is why Dragic dubbed him The Scavenger.
Fitting nickname, though I’m partial to calling him the Honey Badger myself. McGruder don’t care, he just wants to win.
PF James Johnson
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 76 games played, 47.9 field-goal percentage, 34.1 three-point percentage, 70.7 free-throw percentage, 1.1 threes, 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.1 blocks, 2.3 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- 5.1 Win Shares (70th), 2.5 Value Over Replacement Player (40th), 2.7 Box Plus/Minus (45th), 111.66 Total Points Added (41st)
James Johnson
PF, Miami Heat
A+
Best performance of the season:
Thankfully, it appears Arison knows what he has in Johnson and I would be very surprised if he wasn’t a member of the Heat heading into 2017-18. He’s done enough to be considered a strong candidate to be Miami’s starting power forward next season.
PG/SG Tyler Johnson
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 73 games played, 43.3 field-goal percentage, 37.2 three-point percentage, 76.8 free-throw percentage, 1.3 threes,13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks, 1.2 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- 5.8 Win Shares (58th), 1.9 Value Over Replacement Player (57th), 1.4 Box Plus/Minus (77th), 60.48 Total Points Added (65th)
Tyler Johnson
PG/SG, Miami Heat
A-
Best performance of the season:
How did this guy go undrafted?
PG Goran Dragic
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 73 games played, 47.6 field-goal percentage, 40.6 three-point percentage, 79.0 free-throw percentage, 1.6 threes, 20.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.2 blocks, 2.9 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- 7.6 Win Shares (35th), 2.9 Value Over Replacement Player (29th), 2.7 Box Plus/Minus (43rd), 131.68 Total Points Added (32nd)
Goran Dragic
PG, Miami Heat
A
Best performance of the season:
Dragic’s Nov. 28 outing against the Celtics totaled 27 points on 15 shots, without making a three, to go with 17 assists. That stat line is the only one of its kind since 1983-84. Absurd.
C Hassan Whiteside
Final 2016-17 averages:
- Raw Stats
- 77 games played, 55.7 field-goal percentage, 62.8 free-throw percentage, 17.0 points, 14.1 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.1 blocks, 2.0 turnovers
- Advanced Metrics
- 9.4 Win Shares (21st), 1.0 Value Over Replacement Player (108th), -0.5 Box Plus/Minus (170th), -24.92 Total Points Added (292nd)
Hassan Whiteside
C, Miami Heat
B
Best performance of the season:
Despite evidence firmly against him, I’m very much a Whiteside believer. It’s just strange to see a player ranked 21st in one metric (win shares), while ranking in the 100s in three others. Part of that has to do with his paltry assist-to-turnover numbers (57-to-154 in 2016-17).
Though he still needs to become a more willing passer, he had various multi-assist games over the closing months of the year. At the very least, there are signs he’s capable of doing it. Next year will be all about consistency.
The Heat will only go as far as Whiteside does. If he manages to improve his overall impact, rather than just affecting the box score, Miami is a piece or two away from contention. But if he reverts back to his old ways, the path becomes much more arduous.
All stats provided by NBA.com, Basketball Reference or NBA Math, unless otherwise noted.
