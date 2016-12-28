Miami Heat Mailbag: What is Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside’s trade value?
With six minutes left in the third quarter, Russell Westbrook already had a triple double against the Miami Heat Tuesday. The Heat can’t take it personally, though. Westbrook has been putting up numbers like these all season. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) recap the Heat’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder before they open up the mailbag.
In this week’s mailbag, they talk about Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside’s trade value and react to some of the recent trade rumors.
TIME STAMPS
- 2:00 Westbrook is really good
- 6:00 Josh Richardson’s best game of the season
- 8:30 Justise Winslow as a facilitator
- 10:30 David’s theory about why Dragic didn’t play
- 12:00 Possible Dragic trade with the Timberwolves
- 20:00 Possible trade with the Magic
- 28:00 Why this season is frustrating
- 32:00 Whiteside’s on/off numbers and trade value
