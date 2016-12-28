Miami Heat Mailbag: What is Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside’s trade value?

Locked On Heat is a daily podcast covering the Miami Heat and the NBA. Subscribe to get daily, expert insight on the Heat.

With six minutes left in the third quarter, Russell Westbrook already had a triple double against the Miami Heat Tuesday. The Heat can’t take it personally, though. Westbrook has been putting up numbers like these all season. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) recap the Heat’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder before they open up the mailbag.

In this week’s mailbag, they talk about Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside’s trade value and react to some of the recent trade rumors.

TIME STAMPS

2:00 Westbrook is really good

Westbrook is really good 6:00 Josh Richardson’s best game of the season

Josh Richardson’s best game of the season 8:30 Justise Winslow as a facilitator

Justise Winslow as a facilitator 10:30 David’s theory about why Dragic didn’t play

David’s theory about why Dragic didn’t play 12:00 Possible Dragic trade with the Timberwolves

Possible Dragic trade with the Timberwolves 20:00 Possible trade with the Magic

Possible trade with the Magic 28:00 Why this season is frustrating

Why this season is frustrating 32:00 Whiteside’s on/off numbers and trade value

