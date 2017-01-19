Miami Heat: It will be a make or break offseason for Pat Riley

Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) to talk about the Miami Heat’s season so far, including a lost opportunity to evaluate Justise Winslow, what to expect from the team’s rebuild and if Dwyane Wade will ever return to South Beach.

Locked On Heat is a daily podcast covering the Miami Heat and the NBA. Subscribe to get daily, expert insight on the Heat.

TIME STAMPS

5:00 Justise Winslow’s lost season

Justise Winslow’s lost season 11:00 Make or break summer for Pat Riley?

Make or break summer for Pat Riley? 13:00 Can you build around Whiteside?

Can you build around Whiteside? 17:00 Tyler Johnson’s performance vs his contract

Tyler Johnson’s performance vs his contract 20:00 The Heat shouldn’t trade Dragic, but they probably will

The Heat shouldn’t trade Dragic, but they probably will 23:00 Should the Heat tank?

Should the Heat tank? 25:00 Favorite NBA Draft prospects

Favorite NBA Draft prospects 29:00 Will Dwyane Wade ever return to Miami?

Locked On Heat is part of the Locked On Podcast Network, the fastest growing podcast network in the world.

Subscribe to Locked On Heat

Interact with Locked On Heat

Follow us on Twitter

Send mailbag questions and comments to LockedOnHeat@gmail.com. Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Email those too.

Content mentioned on the show

If you enjoy the show please subscribe, rate us and review us. It helps. Thank you for your support!

To leave comments, ask mailbag questions or for sponsorship opportunities, email us at LockedOnHeat@gmail.com and follow us on Twitter @LockedOnHeat.

This article originally appeared on