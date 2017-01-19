Miami Heat: It will be a make or break offseason for Pat Riley
Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) to talk about the Miami Heat’s season so far, including a lost opportunity to evaluate Justise Winslow, what to expect from the team’s rebuild and if Dwyane Wade will ever return to South Beach.
Locked On Heat is a daily podcast covering the Miami Heat and the NBA. Subscribe to get daily, expert insight on the Heat.
TIME STAMPS
- 5:00 Justise Winslow’s lost season
- 11:00 Make or break summer for Pat Riley?
- 13:00 Can you build around Whiteside?
- 17:00 Tyler Johnson’s performance vs his contract
- 20:00 The Heat shouldn’t trade Dragic, but they probably will
- 23:00 Should the Heat tank?
- 25:00 Favorite NBA Draft prospects
- 29:00 Will Dwyane Wade ever return to Miami?
Locked On Heat is part of the Locked On Podcast Network
Content mentioned on the show
- Rohan’s Q&A with Dwyane Wade
- Rohan’s story about the Heat after Justise Winslow’s season-ending surgery
