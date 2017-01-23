Miami Heat: Goran Dragic Doesn’t Want To Go Anywhere

No matter how many times the Miami Heat lose, their veteran point-guard has no interest in leaving

Though there were rumors the Heat were intimating the idea of shopping Goran Dragic, it doesn’t seem like the point-guard wants to go anywhere.

“I feel even better here than in Phoenix. I like all my teammates. I feel like I’m in a good spot. My head is clear and I’m working hard to be a better player, a better teammate. Hopefully I can contribute even more, be a big help,” Dragic said, per the Miami Herald.

This comes as an honorable sentiment coming from a player who experienced a second-round exit this past summer.

Though his stats haven’t matched up to his 2013-14 season in Phoenix (his career best year), he’s offered plenty to Miami, and that shows he’s ready to lead the team, especially since Dwyane Wade defected to the Chicago Bulls.

It’s truly admirable that Dragic wants to stay put, given the Heat’s abominable 14-30 record midway through this season.

He’s had moments where he looks exactly like his 2013-14 self, and that’s huge for the Heat for the next few seasons. Dragic’s contract expires in 2018-19, and he has a player option for the following year to boot. Hassan Whiteside has been a nice complement to Dragic’s game, and James Johnson has made a sudden emergence as a small-forward stud. The pieces around “The Dragon” are useful and should be strongly considered if the Heat truly want to move Dragic.

The only thing hurting the Heat this season are injuries.

Dion Waiters, who had an electric start to the season, got hurt relatively early and missed major minutes. On the bright side, he’s having his best season since his sophomore campaign. Justise Winslow has become a major part in the Heat’s offense and defense, but his season-ending shoulder injury put all that to rest.

Likewise, Tyler Johnson, who recently agreed to a 4-year, $50 million deal, is also giving a nice display this season, as he’s played all but four games and nearly doubled his scoring from last season.

He’s only in his third season, and his ceiling looks high.

The Miami Heat will most likely miss the playoffs, given their poor start. But a weak season like this doesn’t necessarily mean they should blow up the roster and start anew. Dragic is smart for saying he doesn’t want to leave because, deep down, he probably knows just how fruitful this roster can be so long as they’re healthy.

Waiters and James Johnson become free agents following this season, the former having a player option.

The Miami Heat would be wise to give Johnson a solid offer in order to lock him down for the future. As far as cap space goes, the Heat won’t have any maneuverability unless they find a way to rid themselves of Chris Bosh‘s hefty payload – and don’t worry, they’ll try.

Health, youth and role players are the keys for the Heat’s future. It’ll be a rough end to the 2016-17 season, but the future is bright in Miami.

