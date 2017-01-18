Miami Heat get a rare win, and a rare night of fun, against the Rockets
Fun games for the Miami Heat have been few and far between, but that’s what we got in a fast-played game and a win over the Houston Rockets.
James Harden finished with a 40-point triple double, but Goran Dragic (21 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists) almost had a triple-double of his own as Miami opened up a four-game home stand with a much-needed win.
Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) talk about the game, including Dragic’s performance and why Harden’s triple double isn’t as impressive as the box score suggests.
TIME STAMPS
- 2:00 Making things hard for Harden
- 3:00 Differences in the game
- 9:00 Miami’s three-point defense
