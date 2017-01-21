Meyers Leonard goes full Hulk, posterizes Jordan Mickey (Video)

Portland Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard posterized Jordan Mickey and had the best, strangest reaction ever.

In the first half of the Boston Celtics’ Saturday game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Meyers Leonard dunked on Jordan Mickey and had quite the strange reaction.

Leonard caught the ball just inside the paint near the lower block from Allen Crabbe. Myers exploded upwards and dunked all over top of help defender Jordan Mickey. Mickey fouled Leonard on the dunk, adding to his own personal embarrassment.

Isaiah Thomas watched the play unfold from the lower block. Thomas leaned back as he watched Leonard dunk. Seemingly Thomas already knew that Mickey would be on all the evening highlight shows.

But what separates Leonard’s poster-worthy dunk from others, is the strange reaction he had. With both hands, Leonard beated on his chest. Leonard flexing his arms immediately afterwards. Now that is normal enough. But then the cameras zoomed in on Leonard’s face.

Leonard’s facial reaction was bizarre. Leonard made some sort of pouty face as he stared down Mickey. Leonard’s lower lip was out over top of his upper. It looked like Leonard was attempting to smirk but then changed his mind. In the end Leonard ended up making a facial expression, that is very difficult to describe. The best way to describe it is to say, it is the face one makes when they have no idea where they are or what they are doing. Or that he went full Hulk.

The Celtics led the Trail Blazers at halftime 65-56. Leonard had eight points and two rebounds in the first half. A year after making the playoffs, Portland has struggled this season. The Trail Blazers were 18-27 heading into Saturday’s game against Boston. The Celtics entered the afternoon game 26-16 and third in the Eastern Conference.

In his fifth season, Leonard is having a down year for the Trail Blazers. In 39 games, Leonard is averaging 15.8 minutes per game, 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. The 7’1″ Leonard is shooting a disappointing 35.5 percent from the floor, but is also connecting on 95.7 percent of his free throw attempts this season.

This article originally appeared on