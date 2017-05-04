Metta World Peace ranks top players in NBA history, picks Kobe over Jordan

Metta World Peace revealed his top four players in NBA history in a tweet on Thursday.

World Peace tabbed his former teammate Kobe Bryant as the best player in league history, one spot ahead of the conventional choice—Michael Jordan.

He ranked another Laker great, Shaquille O'Neal, third. He put Wilt Chamberlain fourth.

LeBron James did not make the cut. Also notably absent are Kareem Abdul–Jabbar and Magic Johnson, who rank No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, on Jack McCallum's list of the greatest NBA players ever.

World Peace played in 25 games for the Lakers this year, his 16th season in the NBA.

