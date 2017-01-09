Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz (1/8): Player Grades
Behind the play of Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, the Memphis Grizzlies reeled off another win against a Western Conference foe, defeating the Utah Jazz 88-79.
The Grizzlies delivered another elite defensive performance, holding the Utah Jazz to 79 points.
While the Golden State game was about the “Core 4,” the “Big 3” of Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons led the Grizzlies to victory.
In the first half, Grizzlies fans witnessed glimpses of the real Chandler Parsons. He drilled two of his three triples and made a nice and-one, mid-range jumper. Even though he didn’t play in the second half, it’s promising to see Parsons finally getting into a rhythm on the court.
In the fourth quarter, Marc Gasol and Mike Conley took charge to ensure a victory. They scored the last six points of the game to halt a late-game Jazz run.
As the season draws to a mid-point, the Grizzlies are now 24-16, sitting in 5th place in the Western Conference.
Starters
Chandler Parsons
F, Memphis Grizzlies
A
JaMychal Green
F, Memphis Grizzlies
C+
Marc Gasol
C, Memphis Grizzlies
B
Mike Conley
G, Memphis Grizzlies
A-
Tony Allen
G, Memphis Grizzlies
C
Off the bench
Zach Randolph
F, Memphis Grizzlies
B
James Ennis
G/F, Memphis Grizzlies
B+
Troy Daniels
G, Memphis Grizzlies
C+
Vince Carter
G/F, Memphis Grizzlies
B
Andrew Harrison
G, Memphis Grizzlies
D
