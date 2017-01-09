Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz (1/8): Player Grades

Behind the play of Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, the Memphis Grizzlies reeled off another win against a Western Conference foe, defeating the Utah Jazz 88-79.

The Grizzlies delivered another elite defensive performance, holding the Utah Jazz to 79 points.

While the Golden State game was about the “Core 4,” the “Big 3” of Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons led the Grizzlies to victory.

In the first half, Grizzlies fans witnessed glimpses of the real Chandler Parsons. He drilled two of his three triples and made a nice and-one, mid-range jumper. Even though he didn’t play in the second half, it’s promising to see Parsons finally getting into a rhythm on the court.

In the fourth quarter, Marc Gasol and Mike Conley took charge to ensure a victory. They scored the last six points of the game to halt a late-game Jazz run.

As the season draws to a mid-point, the Grizzlies are now 24-16, sitting in 5th place in the Western Conference.

Starters

Chandler Parsons F, Memphis Grizzlies A Parsons only played 16 minutes in the first half but made the most of it. He finished with nine points, connecting on two of his three triples. While he’s under a minute restriction, it’s important for him to gain confidence going forward. It’s detrimental to the Grizzlies’ playoff hopes.

JaMychal Green F, Memphis Grizzlies C+ Not the best game for JaMychal but not the worst. He scored eight points and hauled in six rebounds in 32 minutes before fouling out. One note of this game: we almost witnessed JaMychal Green posterize Trey Lyles. Almost.

Marc Gasol C, Memphis Grizzlies B Gasol didn’t have the best shooting night (7-for-18 from the field, 0-for-3 from downtown), but he made key sequences that led them to victory. He jumped out at the beginning, scoring eight points and putting the Grizz out in front early. In addition, he drew a smart foul from beyond the arc in a crucial stretch. Even though it wasn’t his best game, he still made a significant impact. That’s an All-Star.

Mike Conley G, Memphis Grizzlies A- Like Gasol, Conley didn’t shoot the lights out (8-for-18). However, he attacked the rim aggressively, having no regards for the 7’2″ Rudy Gobert, and dished out 9 dimes. Conley, also, made a key and-one lay-up that put the nail in the coffin for this game.

Tony Allen G, Memphis Grizzlies C Uncharacteristic night for Tony Allen. He flew under the radar all night, only producing two points, five rebounds and a steal. While his defense on Rodney Hood (4-for-14 from the field, 1-for-7 from beyond the arc) was superb, tonight wasn’t a “Tony Allen” night.

Off the bench

Zach Randolph F, Memphis Grizzlies B Not the best shooting night for ZBo, but he finished with a double-double (13 points and 11 rebounds). #ZBoFor6thMan

James Ennis G/F, Memphis Grizzlies B+ The box score didn’t show it, but James Ennis played a solid game. He finished with 8 points (on 2-for-3 shooting, 1-for-2 from deep) and 4 rebounds. Because of his size and defensive versatility, Ennis earned crunch-time minutes against Utah’s big wings.

Troy Daniels G, Memphis Grizzlies C+ A “C+” for someone who only played 13 minutes, shot connected on both of his triples and was a +13. Yes, he has an automatic jumper, but his ball-handling and defense was lackluster.

Vince Carter G/F, Memphis Grizzlies B Vince Carter’s only shot was a brilliant buzzer-beating three-pointer. He, also, played solid defense on “Iso” Joe Johnson.

Andrew Harrison G, Memphis Grizzlies D Good news: Andrew Harrison hit a three! Bad news: he didn’t do anything else. The Grizzlies need a veteran back-up point guard.

