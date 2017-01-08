Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz (1/8): Keys to the game, betting odds, more

After their outstanding comeback from a 24-point deficit in Golden State, the Memphis Grizzlies will face the Utah Jazz, another Western Conference foe.

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

WHERE: FedEx Forum – Memphis, TN

WHEN: 7:00 PM – CT

HOW TO WATCH: NBA TV or Fox Sports South (or any online stream)

HOW TO LISTEN: 92.9 ESPN – Memphis

BETTING ODDS: Memphis (3); Over/Under (191)

About the Utah Jazz

Many experts predicted a breakout year for this team. After an injury-filled season last year, the Jazz, led by young studs Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert, are off to a 23-15 start, good for 5th in the Western Conference.

While Hayward and Gobert have delivered All-Star seasons, it’s easy to overlook Quin Snyder’s success. Since taking over, Utah’s win total has increased every year since he’s taken over as head coach. Now, Snyder has this team in position to not only make the playoffs but to be a potential force out West.

The scariest part: they’re still not fully healthy. George Hill has been in and out of the lineup but has been cleared from concussion protocol. If he’s playing, the Jazz become deadly, as they’re 10-3 with Hill in the lineup.

Alec Burks and Derrick Favors have also missed significant time due to injury, as well. Now, they should all be healthy, ready to devour the Western Conference.

About the Memphis Grizzlies

Like the Utah Jazz, the Memphis Grizzlies have outlasted injuries thus far and are 23-16, 6th in the Western Conference.

Marc Gasol has been an integral part to the Grizzlies’ success, averaging career-highs in points (19.8), assists (4.2) and three-point percentage (40.5 percent). While teammates have shuffled in and out of the lineup, Gasol’s consistency and Fizdale’s excellent coaching have kept the Grizzlies afloat.

In their last game, the Memphis Grizzlies showed a lot of resiliency, coming back from a 24-point deficit on the road against the Warriors.

Their Core Four led them to victory. Mike Conley (27 points and 12 assists), Tony Allen (11 points, 12 rebounds and 6 steals) and Zach Randolph (27 points and 11 rebounds) each delivered double-double performances. In addition, Gasol scored 23 points.

The Grizzlies, also, received other contributions. Troy Daniels dropped 4 triples, all in the fourth quarter. In 16 minutes (all in the first half), Chandler Parsons, finally, had a double-digit scoring game and drained 2 three-pointers.

Now is a good time to start developing chemistry and consistency, as they have a tough stretch of games these next few weeks.

Keys to the game

1. Dwarf Rudy Gobert’s impact

In his last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Rudy Gobert scored 21 points, connecting on all nine of his shot attempts. He, also, had 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. Because of his sturdy defense, Marc Gasol had one of his worst shooting performances (4-for-22) of the season, if not his career.

If the Grizzlies want a remote chance in this game, they must look to minimize Gobert’s impact. Whether it’s forcing him into help defense where he leaves his man or getting him in foul trouble, they have to make him a non-factor in this game.

If Gobert is at his best, good luck beating the Jazz.

2. Make the most of open looks

While this game will be a defensive battle, the Grizzlies must take advantage of open looks in order to win.

The Jazz possess a defensive rating of 101.9 (3rd in the league) and hold opponents to a league-best 43.1 percent from the field.

The Grizzlies’ offense can’t be stagnant. They must move the ball, cut to the open spots and set screens.

If they allow Utah’s defense to work in the half-court, the Grizzlies will have difficulty scoring.

3. Let it fly from downtown

With Rudy Gobert or Derrick Favors in the middle, points in the paint won’t come easy. This may be a game where the Grizzlies need to rely on their 3-point snipers.

Troy Daniels has connected on at least 3 triples in 5 straight games. Fizdale needs to consider playing him at least 20 minutes.

After hitting 2 threes against Golden State, Chandler Parsons may have found his shot. The Grizzlies should get him open looks early so that he could get into a rhythm from downtown.

Since Utah doesn’t have any elite perimeter defenders, the Grizzlies’ wings need to be ready to fire from downtown.

Prediction

After ending their 4-game road trip on a high note, the Memphis Grizzlies must be feeling confident rolling into this game.

If they could carry their momentum from their big win in Oracle, Grizzlies fans will have a treat. In addition, Utah is playing off a back-to-back in Minnesota.

The Jazz aren’t a slouch team. In fact, they may be one of the worst match-ups for the Grizzlies.

This will be a tight game, but I’ll take the Grizzlies in a 93-87 victory over the Jazz.

